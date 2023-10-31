Did Twitch take Nickmercs's subscription revenue? Dan Clancy responds as streamer claims he got a gambling deal at Kick

In a now-viral clip from his first stream on Kick, Nick "Nickmercs" has alleged that Twitch used to take his subscription revenue and pay him a fixed amount at the end of each month for the longest time. In the same stream, he also revealed that he has a gambling contract with Kick and that he will also be doing some gambling on his new channel at the Stake-backed platform.

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy has replied on X, formerly Twitter, and clarified the whole situation. In the clip, that has gone viral, Nickmercs says:

"For a long time now, and I don't know how you are going to feel about me telling you this. But I am just going to tell you, I didn't see any of that. I got paid a fixed amount no matter what, you know what I mean?"

The streamer further talked about his subscriptions:

"So when someone comes in the stream and they gift a hundred? They are just, I mean I don't, you know what I mean? I appreciate that love, but that's not mine. No, I am serious! Because you get a certain amount, it's called an MG. But with on the Kick deal, I get all of my sh*t off of my dashboard. You know? It's still the same appreciation but I am sure you guys can imagine, like, it's a little bit different."

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, however, has clarified exactly how Minimum Guarantee Works and noted that another post on the same thread as the clip has got it right. The post from Ryan Wyatt, former head of YouTube Gaming, explains that an MG is fairly standard in the industry and that it does not mean that the subscription money is not going to the streamer. In fact, quite the opposite.

"He received the money from subs and we topped it off": Twitch CEO responds to Nickmercs's allegations about subscription revenue

As per Wyatt, Minimum Guarantee clauses in exclusivity contracts like Nickmercs' are quite high. This means that the MG would usually be greater than the subscription and ad revenue earned by the creator. Twitch CEO Dan Clancy echoed this sentiment, saying the phrasing was important.

While Nick did get a fixed amount, as per Dan, the number he received would have been greater than the revenue from subscriptions. In a reply to the clip, the CEO stated:

"I think it is all in how you describe it. Another way to describe his deal was 'He received the money from the subs and then we topped him off to reach his minimum guarantee.'"

Dan Clancy also mentioned that he agreed with Nickmercs's point about performance incentives:

"In general I agree with Nic's assessment that the MG deals were not ideal and it is better to have less guarantied dollars but more upside depending upon your performance."

"It's part of the contract": Streaming community reacts as former Twitch streamer Nickmercs says he will gamble on stream

With his Kick deal, Nickmercs joins a long line of Twitch streamers who have signed a contract with the up-and-coming streaming platform. Regardless of all the controversies that the streamer has been part of, he has renewed discussion about Kick and gambling after revealing that he will be doing gambling streams on the platform:

"Yo Nick, are you going to do gambling streams? Yes, we're not going to do a sh*t ton, but we are going to do some gambling for sure. It's part of the contract, you know?

Furthermore, he also stated that he got a house outside the USA to not break any laws while doing sponsored gambling on Kick:

"With that being said, we got another place 'cause you can't do it in America. So we went somewhere else, and we got another place."

Here are some reactions from social media after Nickmercs revealed he would be doing gambling streams:

Popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" made headlines when he signed a $100 million Kick deal, and even though he had denied it at the time, xQc recently started doing sponsored gambling streams too.