Who is Dan Clancy? Everything you need to know about Twitch's new CEO

Daniel J. Clancy, or Dan Clancy for short, is the new CEO of Twitch after Emmett Shear, the last remaining co-founder of the company, resigned from his post. The latter had been part of the purple platform since its inception, and in his last blog post as CEO, he announced that former Twitch president Clancy would be stepping up to the top job with immediate effect.

Shear's departure was welcomed by many in the streaming community who have been unhappy with its recent policies, such as the new 50/50 revenue split system. However, some have pointed out that the blog post that defended the new revenue split was actually penned by the new CEO back when he was president.

This article looks at Clancy's career, his past involvement in the purple platform, and whether the recent "out of touch" comments about him hold true.

Is Dan Clancy out of touch with "what streamers want"?

With a BA in Computer Science and a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence, Dan Clancy has quite a star-studded track record. In the late nineties, he joined NASA and worked in various roles before moving over to Google and becoming the engineering director for Google Books. Clancy was also active as a Google spokesperson during their lawsuit with the Authors Guild before joining Twitch in 2019 as president.

One of his major contributions to the platform that has recently come under a lot of scrutiny was the September 2022 blog post. In it, he announced and defended Twitch's 50/50 revenue split from subscriptions for streamers on the platform. The move faced a lot of criticism from creators and industry professionals alike.

With Dan Clancy recently moving up to the position of CEO, a renewed wave of social media posts have begun targeting the new policy. One post likened the 50/50 split to the iconic 'Sticky Bandits' from the Home Alone movies.

"Yes we are all in it together, but come on Dan. You're like the sticky bandits trying to get into the streamers tip jar with this one!!!"

The criticism is not entirely unfounded, as competitors such as YouTube continue to provide a 70/30 split, and the fledgling Stake-owned streamer platform Kick promises an astonishing 95/5 split in favor of the streamers, notwithstanding their ties to the crypto gambling business.

As for Dan Clancy, here is what IRL Streamer of the Year award winner JakenBakeLive had to say about his dismal experience of talking to the then-president at last year's TwitchCon:

''I'm gonna be honest dude, the President of Twitch - I have no problem personally with him, but honestly, I don't feel confident as a streamer on the platform with someone who is that out of touch with what the streamers need and want. I walked away feeling, like, depressed."

Others who have met him have also said similar things, but JenEricLive's recent Twitter thread paints Dan Clancy in a more positive light, as the streamer described the CEO as open-minded.

Recently, OTK co-founder Zack "Asmongold" also provided his opinion about Clancy and revealed that the new CEO might appear on his live stream in the near future.

