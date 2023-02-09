"ExtraEmily doesn't know anything" - JakenBakeLIVE hits back after getting placed in the F-tier on the streamer tier list

On February 8, Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" got together with the newest member of One True King (OTK) Emily "ExtraEmily" to create the "Funniest Streamer" tier list.

After placing 15 personalities on the list, Nmplol noticed fans sharing a message from prominent IRL content creator Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" in response to being placed in the F-tier.

Jake called hit back at ExtraEmily, suggesting that she "doesn't know anything" and that she has been "brainwashed by OTK." He went on to say that she had spent less than five minutes watching his livestreams, adding that he wanted a "revote." His message read:

"F? Are you serious? ExtraEmily doesn’t know anything she’s a normie who’s been brainwashed by OTK. Her watch time she has in my channel is less than 5 mins. I want a revote."

Nmplol and ExtraEmily react to the IRL streamer's comment after being placed in the F-tier

During a livestream on February 8, ExtraEmily ranked several prominent content creators on the new tier list, including Jinnytty, Lacari, TimTheTatman, the Botez sisters, and more.

She had to rate JakenBakeLIVE on the list at the two-hour mark of the broadcast and decided to place him in the F-tier. She explained:

"Jake! Okay, an IRL streamer. Is Jake funny? Does he do funny stuff? Does he like to... does he bother people when he IRL streams? I mean, he's like a classic streamer, right? But I don't know if I would... he's like, not as funny as I Alex (Alexandra Botez). You know? But he's a nice person! I feel bad because they're all nice people."

After seeing himself being placed in the lowest tier, JakenBakeLIVE expressed his sentiments by writing a paragraph on the Twitch chat. Nmplol's attention was drawn to it and read it out loud. He then stated:

"JakenBake is furious at the moment. Jake, you're not..."

Timestamp: 02:24:40

Meanwhile, ExtraEmily removed JakenBakeLIVE from the tier list and dropped his photograph. The streamer's antics shocked Nmplol and Malena, with the latter bursting out laughing. The former added:

"I'm so sorry, Jake. Jake, for the record, I think you're hilarious! I think you're hilarious, Jake. Jake, I've always been the advocate of you. I think you're my favorite person."

ExtraEmily provided her take, saying:

"Oh, no! I'm causing waves. Yeah, Jake can go off the list."

Fans react to ExtraEmily placing JakenBakeLIVE on the F-tier

ExtraEmily's placement of JakenBakeLIVE in the F-tier went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 305 fan reactions. Redditor u/Jerrow provided their take on the streamer placing content creators "significantly below" the Botez sisters:

JakenBakeLIVE also commented on the discussion thread, saying:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

For those unaware, JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most popular IRL content creators on the platform, having started his online career on Twitch in 2017. Jake's signature broadcast returned on March 3, 2022, after a two-year hiatus.

