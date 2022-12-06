JakenBakeLIVE encounters CoolSlick in Japan, says a lot of people "warned" him about the latter

On December 5, prominent Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" hosted an IRL livestream in Tokyo, Japan.

While exploring the city, the content creator had an unexpected encounter with the notorious stream sniper CoolSlick. JakenBakeLIVE confronted him, inquiring if he was stream sniping.

Jake mentioned that CoolSlick had said "some crazy sh*t" on Twitter. He also stated that many people had "warned" him about the stream sniper.

JakenBakeLIVE confronts CoolSlick during an IRL stream in Japan

JakenBakeLIVE was shopping at an Uniqlo outlet during a recent IRL broadcast. After leaving the premises, the streamer was caught off guard by CoolSlick. He immediately confronted CoolSlick and asked if he was stream sniping. CoolSlick replied:

"Yeah, we wanted to say, 'Hey.'"

The content creator was not too pleased with the response and stated that CoolSlick shouldn't be stream sniping. He then recalled CoolSlick saying some questionable things on Twitter:

"Oh. I don't know if you should snipe. Yeah, think so. Didn't you say a bunch of s**t on Twitter?"

CoolSlick expressed regret for his previous statements. Jake claimed that people had warned him about the stream sniper:

"I remember people warned me about you, so I've been very standoffish."

Timestamp: 05:37:42

CoolSlick then apologized to the streamer and added:

"I know. So when I saw you, that's why I wanted to say sorry last time. This whole time I've seen you, I wanted to say sorry. I know like... are you having a nice time in Tokyo?"

Following the interaction, JakenBakeLIVE mentioned how CoolSlick "always finds a way" to appear on livestreams:

"It's the CoolSlick guy. Yeah, that was CoolSlick. I don't remember... a lot of people told me he's said some crazy s**t. I don't remember exactly what it was, and I don't really care, and I'm just going to... somehow, he always finds a way to every stream. Anyways, it's fine. I'm not going to worry about it. Chat, be cool. On to the next thing."

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's interaction with CoolSlick

The content creator's interaction with the stream sniper was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. More than 97 community members joined the discussion thread. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" shared his thoughts on CoolSlick's antics during a livestream on June 11, 2022. The One True King co-founder revealed that the stream sniper followed him around while he was in Japan with other streamers.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes