"Ready to start again" - JakenBakeLIVE returns to hosting IRL streams in Japan after a 2.5 year hiatus

On October 27, Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" returned to hosting IRL broadcasts in Japan after a 2.5 year hiatus. JakenBakeLIVE recalled the previous time he livestreamed from Japan, during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the early months of 2020. He remarked that the "future was very uncertain" at the time.

He then rallied himself as well as his viewers by stating that he was now "ready to start again." The IRL Twitch star exclaimed:

"Two and a half years later, the exact same spot, it all ended. Ready to start again. You were here!"

JakenBakeLIVE returns to Japan and recounts the previous time he IRL livestreamed from the country

Jake surprised the streaming community on October 27 by hosting his signature Tokyo, Japan-based IRL livestream.

Before commencing his debut broadcast in the country, the American internet personality recalled his March 17, 2020 livestream when the pandemic struck. He stated:

"Two and a half long years ago, the stream ended from this exact location. Shibuya Crossing. One fateful night. March 17, 2020. COVID was breaking out. The future was very uncertain, what we'd do with our streams. And here we are!"

(Timestamp: 00:10:44)

JakenBakeLIVE revealed that he had returned to the same spot where the last Tokyo livestream ended. He added that he was now ready to begin his Japan adventures again.

The 32-year-old welcomed old and new viewers:

"It's been a long time. It's been two and a half years. Welcome to the stream. Old, new. COVID time viewers, wherever you might be coming from. Maybe you've heard about me from somewhere. I don't know what you heard. But it's not going to happen."

JakenBakeLIVE also mentioned that returning to the Asian country felt "magical and surreal." He revealed that he would be spending two months in Japan and had "a lot of fun stuff" planned for his community:

"It's been a long time. It feels magical to be back. It feels surreal. My heart is pumping with adrenalin, and it's pumping with excitement. It's pumping with nervousness. All sorts of emotions that I can't explain. Welcome to Japan, guys! Hope you have a fun time. We're here for about two months. I hope we travel throughout Japan. Have a lot of fun stuff to plan for you guys. See some cool people, old and new friends."

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE returning to Japan

The Twitch clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and numerous streaming community members provided their takes. Here's what they had to say:

JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most popular IRL content creators on Twitch. He began livestreaming in 2017 and has since gone on to amass more than 628k followers on his channel.

Apart from spending more than 5,300 hours in the Just Chatting category, Jake has played several popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Valorant, Apex Legends, and Rust on stream.

