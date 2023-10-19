Controversial streamer Nickmercs joins Kick months after Call of Duty scandal

Nick Kolcheff, better known by his Twitch alias Nickmercs, revealed via his latest post on social media that he is joining rival streaming platform Kick. The streamer's controversial comments about the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year caused quite a scandal in the gaming community, and saw his Operator skins being removed from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone.

Nickmercs has become the latest Twitch streamer to join Kick, following in the steps of some big names like xQc and Adin Ross. Although Ross is permanently banned from the Amazon-owned platform, readers should note that Kolcheff still controls his channel and will probably divide his time between them, just like xQc.

The FPS streamer is known for his Call of Duty, PUBG, and Apex Legends streams, and fans will be able to watch him now on the Stake-backed platform. The content creator announced the move with a small but well-received video on X, formerly Twitter.

"Massive move and loss for Twitch": Dr DisRespect, StoneMountain, and others react as Nickmercs signs with Kick just before TwitchCon

As mentioned before, Nickmercs has gained a reputation for his controversial statements about the LGBTQ+ community. This ultimately led to Activision removing his Operator skin from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone. Fellow streamers such as TimTheTatman and Dr DisRespect had called out the developers at the time, and have boycotted COD ever since.

Nick has stood by his statements in subsequent streams on Twitch, but it looks like he's shaking things up by signing a deal with Kick. The fact that a number of content creators have made the jump in the last year has increased a sense of rivalry between the platforms, and the recent signing has got many people riled up.

Popular Facebook Gaming streamer StoneMountain64 called the announcement massive. He also pointed out that Nickmercs is moving to Kick only a couple of days before Las Vegas' TwitchCon, which is slated to start this weekend:

"Massive move and loss for Twitch man. Congrats!"

Other popular streamers and esports personalities such as Dr DisRespect, Wipz, and CouragJD have also congratulated him on the move to Kick. Here are a couple reactions.

Nickmercs has already been feuding with Twitch in an indirect way, and he made a huge fuss over TwitchCon's mask rules in 2022. He even hosted his own event on the same day for his community, so they could avoid COVID-19 restrictions.