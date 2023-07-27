Nickmercs' 5 most controversial livestreaming moments of all time

Nick "Nickmercs" has a habit of getting into controversies more than any other streamers. Over a career that has spanned seven years, the former MLG (Major League Gaming) champion has been a constant presence in the competitive FPS gaming scene, garnering many friends and foes along the way.

The streamer tends to attract controversies with his hyper-active personality and brilliant gaming talent and thus has been at the core of popular Twitch streamers. He recently came under fire after his tweet over a pride month protest struggles outside a school was deemed by many as anti-LGBTQ and homophobic.

While that is one such instance, here are Nickmercs' five most controversial livestreaming moments of all time.

Nickmercs' five most controversial moments on stream

1) Defending his Anti-LGBTQ tweet

(Timestamp: 22:53)

After his controversial tweet about the pride month protest brawl, the streamer was seen streaming his regular games, unfazed. He later addressed his audience and defended the tweet saying how it pissed him to see parents fight in front of kids. He talked about how it hurt his changed perspective as a new father and that the tweet wasn't "anti-gay" or anything.

Nickmercs' bold move to directly address the situation, while appeasing his fans, only added fuel to the fire. His referral to the queer discourse as "things like that" and "something that only the parents should talk about" irked many people and slowly become a big controversy in the streaming world.

2) "That motherfu**er's dead to me!" - Nickmercs said about Hasanabi

(Timestamp: 59:28)

While competitive FPS gamers are no strangers to beef, Nickmercs took it up a notch when he exclaimed to his audience in the middle of the stream:

"People like Hasan, and even the Jakes of the world. Those people, this is how they do it chat. This is their game that they play. And I think up until that week Hasan and I were pretty cool... I know he's not going to lose any sleep over our relationship or anything, I'm not either. But after hearing him say what he said about Doc, that motherf**ker's dead to me."

This was, in fact, related to the same tweet drama mentioned earlier. Hasan "Hasanabi" had questioned Dr Disrespect's sentiments in supporting Nickmercs by bringing up his infidelity to his wife on their anniversary. Nick's response came with great anger and severed ties with Hasan.

3) Anti-vax sentiments about athlete's cardiac arrest

(Timestamp: 39:00)

Nickmercs is famous for his views against the covid vaccine and has even held super-spreader events in the middle of that period. So this came as no shock when he questioned the cardiac arrest emergency of basketball player Bronny James by saying:

"I don't know, man! I don't know what it is or what it isn't. But, it's questionable! It's a little questionable what's going on out there. I don't know. I don't know, man."

His comments led to many internet users bringing back his past as an anti-vaxxer. The implications were mostly dismissed though and ridiculed, as even his fans told him not to express such opinions.

4) Exposing 100T Nadeshot's mismanagement

In a YouTube video that was a clip from one of his streams, Nickmercs was found talking about his separation from the esports organization 100T. He is seen stating that it was Matthew aka Nadeshot's inexperience as the CEO that led to a bunch of broken promises that drove him away to FaZe Clan.

“I don’t hate the guy; I definitely don’t hate him, but I don’t like him. He and I are not cool — we’ll never be cool. I don’t want nothing to do with him. I’ll never do business with him. I’ll never sit down at a table with him ever again.”

His disdain was clearly visible here as he talks about Nadeshot in the video.

5) Shows Insta DMs with rapper Drake

In a bizarre turn of events in 2021, Nickmercs was found revealing his Instagram messages to his viewers and one of them turned out to be none other than Drake himself. It was Jake Lucky, an esports journalist, who spread a screenshot of that particular stream which clearly showed the rapper's account there. It had to be cleared by Nickmercs later that the conversation was just him replying to Drake's stories.

His fans were on the fence, with some cheering for him and some debating that his actions violated the privacy of other people. It was later revealed the connection might have been made in his 100T days when Drake was the co-owner. The tweet and clips were later removed to preserve the sanctity of personal privacy.