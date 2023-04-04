5 Roblox games that are perfect for FPS gamers

First-person shooter (FPS) games are a popular genre on Roblox too, and players assume the role of a character and engage in combat using guns and other projectile weapons. Such titles follow the usual format but with a unique twist - they are set within the platform's overarching universe and are created by the community using Roblox Studio.

Players can choose from a range of FPS games on the platform, each with its own unique gameplay mechanics and design. They are typically dynamic and action-packed, requiring fans to have quick reflexes, good aim, and strategic thinking to come out on top. Players can team up with friends or battle it out in solo matches to earn points and climb the leaderboard.

Experience intense action: 5 Roblox FPS games for players who love action

1) Roblox Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces was developed by StyLiS Studios, a group of independent game developers based in the United States. It was first released on the Roblox platform in 2014 and has gained a large following since then.

The game is popular for several reasons, including its rapid gameplay, realistic graphics, and a wide variety of weapons and attachments to choose from. Additionally, it has a ranking system that allows players to progress through different ranks by earning experience points, which adds to the game's replay value and competitive nature.

One of the unique aspects of Phantom Forces is its focus on realism. The title features realistic weapon behavior and physics, including bullet drop and recoil, which adds to the game's immersive experience.

There are currently over 20 maps in Phantom Forces, each with its own unique layout and design. Players can choose from a variety of modes, including Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and Capture the Flag, among others.

2) Roblox Arsenal

Arsenal was created by the ROLVe Community, a group of independent developers. The title was first released in 2015 and has amassed a large playerbase since then.

One reason for its popularity is its brisk and action-packed gameplay, which keeps players engaged and entertained. Arsenal also features a wide variety of weapons to choose from, each with its own unique stats and abilities. Players can collect and customize their guns as they progress through the game.

Another unique aspect of Arsenal is its modes, which include classic deathmatch, team-based matches, and unique offerings such as Gun Game and Randomizer. These offer a fun and refreshing experience for players and add to the title's replay value.

In Arsenal, players compete on various maps, which range from small and intense arenas to larger, more open battlefields. Each has its own distinct layout and design, providing gamers with different strategic options and playstyles.

3) Bad Business

Bad Business was created by Team Rudimentality, a group of independent game developers. The title was first released in 2019 and has since gained a sizable following.

Bad Business features a wide variety of guns, including assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, pistols, and more. Players can unlock and customize these weapons with different attachments and skins as they progress through the game.

They can compete in different game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination, and King of the Hill, among others. It also features a unique parkour system that allows them to navigate the environment quickly and with ease.

Bad Business is not an easy game to beat, as it requires skill and practice to master the different weapons and modes. Additionally, it has a ranking system that rewards players with fresh guns and abilities as they progress through the ranks. With enough time and practice, they can improve their skills and become more competitive in the game.

4) Strucid

Strucid is a popular first-person shooter game on the Roblox platform that was created by the developer group Frosted Studio. It was first released in 2018 and has since amassed a large following.

Players can create and customize their characters with different skins, hats, and other accessories. They can also customize their weapons with various cosmetics and attachments to suit their playstyle.

Strucid has hosted several events over the years, including holiday-themed celebrations and in-game tournaments. These offer players unique challenges and rewards, adding to the game's replay value.

One of the most unique features of Strucid is its building system, which allows them to create their own structures and defenses on the battlefield. This feature adds a layer of strategy to the game, as players can create their own cover and defensive positions.

5) Island Royale!

Island Royale is a battle royale FPS game on the Roblox platform that was developed by LordJurrd in 2018. It features multiple maps for players to compete on, with each having its own unique layout and design.

Currently, there are several maps available in the game, including the original Island Royale, a desert-themed version, and a snowy winter-themed creation.

In Island Royale, the goal is to be the last player or team standing. Players must gather weapons, ammunition, and supplies while fighting off others to avoid the shrinking safe zone. To clear a map or level, they or their team must be the last one standing.

One unique feature of Roblox Island Royale is its ability to build structures and defenses, similar to Fortnite. This allows players to create their own cover and strategic positions on the battlefield.

