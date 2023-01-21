Is Roblox down right now? Server breakdown, experiences error, and more in 2023

While Roblox is not completely down, it seems to be experiencing server issues hindering a few functions on the platform. Problems have popped up surrounding logging in, accessing the Roblox Studio, unavailability of Roblox games, and in-game features like chat.

The team has acknowledged the issue by posting a banner on the website and announcing that they are working on it. As stated above, the website has not shut down completely, and those who are already logged in will be able to play some games. Below are some fixes for those affected by the server issue.

Roblox players are now experiencing server downtime and loading issues

RBXNews @RBXNews_ ROBLOX DOWN: Roblox is currently experiencing issues, we'll keep you updated. ROBLOX DOWN: Roblox is currently experiencing issues, we'll keep you updated. #RobloxDown ⚠️ ROBLOX DOWN: Roblox is currently experiencing issues, we'll keep you updated. #RobloxDown https://t.co/evV1AHOzZJ

While no error codes have appeared, players will see a lag or a login error. The following fixes have not been officially released by Roblox, but tend to fix similar issues with other websites:

1) Refresh the website/app and launch the game again

This might seem like an obvious process, but it works for some users. However, this might not work if done immediately. Users may have to wait five minutes to refresh, and the page will start loading with the game. If it does not work, they may proceed to the next fix.

2) Clear temporary files, cookies, and cache memory

Cache files and cookies are used to load websites faster and improve the user experience. However, their corruption may prohibit them from accessing their account. Execute the following steps:

To clear them, enter Ctrl + H keyboard shortcut to launch the History tab.

Next, click on clear browsing data to access privacy and security options.

Make sure to select the advanced tab and check the cookies and cache options.

Finally, click on the clear button to complete the process.

To remove temporary files, players should click on the search option in the taskbar. Type in '%temp%' to access the folder with all the temporary files. Select any file and click on Ctrl+A to select them all, and hit the delete key.

3) Uninstall and reinstall Roblox

The issue may appear for users playing on their devices with a broadband connection and Roblox servers being functional. Over time, the game files may become damaged. Files can be restored via reinstallation, which is a good step. However, one must bear the following in mind:

The app should only be downloaded from the official app store or website.

To prevent losing any games developers may be working on, they should create a backup of all studio files.

After uninstalling the app, it's best to remove all connected files and folders to prevent any issues.

How are players reacting to this server issue?

While many players have seen this before on the platform, others were expecting this to be a weekend issue. That said, users have exhibited considerable patience.

JBon @jo_bon14 @RBXNews_ Ah man, it's my Saturday to play the new Islands update @RBXNews_ Ah man, it's my Saturday to play the new Islands update 😕

Hunnypopper @hunnypopper @8BitBiscuit_ @RBXNews_ I’m supposed to be grinding bee swarm but Roblox went down BRUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH @8BitBiscuit_ @RBXNews_ I’m supposed to be grinding bee swarm but Roblox went down BRUHHHHHHHHHHHHHH

While a few were waiting to play their favorite games after the weekly updates, the server issue caused a delay.

Slug @ZxSlug @RBXNews_ Let's see how many "issues" Roblox will have in 2023, maybe new record?? @RBXNews_ Let's see how many "issues" Roblox will have in 2023, maybe new record?? https://t.co/bfLouFEdAC

One user bemoaned how multiple issues have been springing up since the very beginning of 2023. Many hope the fixes are quick and helpful.

