Roblox Speed Run Simulator codes (December 2022)

Roblox Speed Run Simulator codes can be redeemed for Pets that help players gain more speed. Sadly, there are just three available currently. In the game, players get to run around in an open world. They become faster with every step.

The title offers races that one can take part in and win in-game money. This will help gamers buy Pets as well as unlock levels and maps that help make more of Speed Run Simulator's currency. Players can also use Rebirths to bring themselves back into the game, only with higher speed and earning potential. Here are codes that will help gamers get faster easily.

Get all free codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

All active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

Here are the three active codes in the game:

ninja10 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a free Ninja pet

run920 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a free Pet

speed940 - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a free Pet

It is extremely easy to redeem the above free codes. The detailed steps to do so are provided in the last section of the article. It's worth noting that the developers keep posting more codes whenever the game's Like count goes up and crosses a certain number.

All inactive codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Below is a list of all the ones that do not work in the game anymore:

110klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for free gems and steps

120ktrails - This code was redeemable in the game for free gems and steps

170klikes - This code was redeemable in the game for 80 gems and 300 steps

200ksonic - This code was redeemable in the game for 80 gems and 300 steps

210ktrails - This code was redeemable in the game for 140 gems and 300 steps

270ktrails - This code was redeemable in the game for 140 gems and 300 steps

430trails - This code was redeemable in the game for 140 gems and 300 steps

590orbs - This code was redeemable in the game for 80 gems and 300 steps

700bolt - This code was redeemable in the game for gems and steps

aquablue7 - This code was redeemable in the game for an Aqua Dragon Pet

aquablue8 - This code was redeemable in the game for an Aqua Dragon Pet

big100k - This code was redeemable in the game for free gems and steps

bolt220k - This code was redeemable in the game for 120 gems and 700 steps

bolt380k - This code was redeemable in the game for 120 gems and 700 steps

fast190k - This code was redeemable in the game for 100 gems and 500 steps

fast860 - This code was redeemable in the game for 140 gems and 300 steps

secretforest39 - This code was redeemable in the game for a Forest Dragon Pet

sonic660 - This code was redeemable in the game for gems and steps

speed510 - This code was redeemable in the game for 100 gems and 500 steps

speed600 - This code was redeemable in the game for 300 gems and 600 steps

speed780 - This code was redeemable in the game for gems and steps

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

You can follow these simple steps to redeem any code in Speed Run Simulator:

Start the game, and the character will be summoned to the common area.

Click on the square icon with the image of a treasure chest on the left side of the screen. A pop-up window will appear now.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the provided active list.

The last step is to click on Submit.

You should restart the game and try following the steps again if a Roblox code does not work on the first attempt.

