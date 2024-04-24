Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (April 2024)

Anime Souls Simulator X codes are a great way to strengthen your avatar during battles in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. With potions, passive tokens, and avatar spins ready to be redeemed, these codes can be a game-changer for players. Since they are free to use, they can be utilized the moment the game loads, making them particularly useful for newcomers.

This article lists all codes for Anime Souls Simulator X and provides a tutorial on how to use them.

All Anime Souls Simulator X Codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Souls Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Anime Souls Simulator X. Use them at the earliest before they become inactive. Upon expiration, the freebies they offer will be lost.

List of active Anime Souls Simulator X codes Code Rewards SOVEREIGN Freebies SORRYFORSHUTDOWN Freebies 45KLIKES Freebies DARKYT Freebies KANSHY Freebies SUBBASUGAMESYT Freebies SUBTOMEMYT Freebies PABLOXGAMES Freebies ALIENINVASION Freebies TY25KLIKES Freebies NOONE Freebies GADI Freebies ASTRAPLAYZ Freebies USECODEJIXXYJAX Freebies HEYYYO221 Freebies EMPERADORMAXIYT Freebies STEFANRECYT Freebies SUB2JAAQK420 Freebies 10KLIKES All Potions, 10x Avatar Spins, 10x Passive Tokens

Inactive Anime Souls Simulator X codes

The following codes cannot be used any longer in Anime Souls Simulator X:

List of inactive Anime Souls Simulator X codes Code Rewards SEASON2 Freebies PRIMORDIALS Freebies EASTER2024 Freebies THESINS Freebies SEASON1 Freebies INFINITECASTLE Freebies HOLLOWPURPLE Freebies BANKAI Freebies RELICS Freebies 40KLIKES Freebies STARS Freebies 35KLIKES Freebies CURSEDTECHNIQUES Freebies NEWMACHINE Freebies 12KACTIVES Freebies ACCMANAGER Freebies THANKS30KLIKES Freebies AMULETS Freebies TITANS Freebies

How to redeem active Anime Souls Simulator X codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Souls Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps below to use codes in Anime Souls Simulator X:

Launch Anime Souls Simulator X on the Roblox app.

Click the Shopping Cart icon on the left to access the Shop menu.

Press the Codes button to open the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box and press Send to receive the associated rewards.

Repeat the previous step for all working codes.

Unlike most Roblox codes, those used for Anime Souls Simulator X are not case-sensitive. While this makes manually entering them easier, we recommend using the copy-paste method instead to cover the sheer number of active codes quickly.

Anime Souls Simulator X codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Souls Simulator X and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Anime Souls Simulator X codes can be used to obtain potions, avatar spins, passive tokens, enchant tokens, and blood. These resources can be used by players to strengthen their avatars and prepare for the toughest foes that the game has to offer.

Using them strategically can help newcomers and experienced players alike secure victory.

Anime Souls Simulator X code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Souls Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

Anime Souls Simulator X shows an error message upon detecting an inactive or mistyped code. So far, players have yet to report any server-related issues with the game’s code system. If you run into something similar, restart the game client to try resolving it.

Where to find new Anime Souls Simulator X codes

New codes for Anime Souls Simulator X can be found on the developer’s X handle, Paida_sc, along with its YouTube channel and Discord server. Consider bookmarking this page for easy access to the latest codes.

FAQs on Anime Souls Simulator X Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Anime Souls Simulator X?

The codes in Anime Souls Simulator X offer a variety of rewards, including potions, avatar spins, tokens, and resources like blood.

When are new codes added to Anime Souls Simulator X?

New codes for Anime Souls Simulator X are added with major game updates and milestone achievements.

What is the newest code for Anime Souls Simulator X?

The latest addition to the code list for Anime Souls Simulator X is the code SOVEREIGN.

