Anime Combats Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Anime Combats Simulator codes offer various pets, boosts, and resources upon redemption, giving an advantage over foes in this anime-inspired Roblox experience. These resources can completely transform the way you approach the challenges presented, making them a unique way to modify the core experience.

These codes are free to use as well, making them twice as suited for newcomers. This article lists all active codes for Anime Combats Simulator, along with a guide on using them.

All Anime Combats Simulator Codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Combats Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that are confirmed to work in Anime Combats Simulator. Players are advised to redeem them quickly, as Roblox game codes are known to expire without any forewarning.

List of Active Anime Combats Simulator Codes Codes Rewards Enchant Weapon Enchantment (Latest) DUAL Free Trial for 2nd Sword Slot Booroboroboro OP Rainbow pet 500k 2x Trophies boost BETA Luck boost

Inactive Anime Combats Simulator codes

The following codes don’t work in Anime Combats Simulator anymore. These have been replaced with new ones that offer similar or outright better freebies by the developers.

List of inactive Anime Combats Simulator codes Codes Rewards TY<3 Pet egg Enchant Weapon enchantment

How to redeem active Anime Combats Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Combats Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in Anime Combats Simulator:

Open Anime Combats Simulator on the Roblox Game client.

Click the Codes icon on the right to open the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box and press Redeem to claim the associated freebies.

Anime Combats Simulator does not include any case-sensitive codes. This means that you can freely type them in while ignoring their letter cases. Not only does this make them easier to type, but faster to redeem as well.

Anime Combats Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Combats Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Combats Simulator reward you with various freebies that improve your chances of conquering strong foes. Offering pets, boosts, sword set trials, and more, these codes can give you a direct edge in battle through improved stats and better gear.

Anime Combats Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Combats Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Using an inactive or incorrect code in Anime Combats Simulator results in an error message. So far, the game has had no server-related issues that negatively impact its code system. If you happen to find such an issue, restarting the Roblox game client will solve the problem.

Where to find new Anime Combats Simulator codes

You can find new codes for Anime Combats Simulator by checking the official Twitter handle, Discord server, and Roblox Group. Moreover, this page’s active codes table can be a convenient spot to find the latest code additions to the game. So, feel free to bookmark it.

FAQs on Anime Combats Simulator Codes

When is the Anime Combats Simulator code list updated?

The code list for Anime Combats Simulator is updated with major game updates, milestones, and events.

Which code gives a free OP rainbow pet in Anime Combats Simulator?

The code Booroboroboro gives a free rainbow OP pet when redeemed in Anime Combats Simulator.

How many boosts can I get through codes in Anime Combats Simulator?

As of now, you can get two trophies boosts and one luck boost by using the codes 500k and BETA in Anime Combats Simulator.

