Minion Simulator Codes (April 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Apr 24, 2024 02:58 GMT
Minion Simulator Codes
Latest codes in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox)

We have the latest Minion Simulator Codes so you can quickly assemble minions to harvest gems in the timeless Roblox simulator game. You can also unlock chests, swap minions with other players, and chip away at gem spawns. The valuable gems can be redeemed from codes and they let you buy stronger minions and unlock new locations.

In order to enhance your power in this Roblox game, you must amass a lot of minions, teach them to get stronger, and give them missions to do. Send them to mine ores so they may make money to buy new tools. Explore a variety of zones, equip pickaxes, and do much more. On the other hand, you may utilize Minion Simulator tickets to get a variety of in-game stuff.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Minion Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Minion Simulator Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
The codes for Minion Simulator listed below are working as of right now. They might expire at any time, so you should claim them as soon as you can.

List of Active Minion Simulator Codes

CODES

REWARDS

PENGUIN

Redeem for Penguin Pet (New)

GROUP1M

Redeem for 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost

LIKE240K

Redeem for 2x Triple Gems Boost

HAPPYFRIDAY

Redeem for 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost

ZOOMZOOM

Redeem for Rocket

LIKE230K

Redeem for 2 Damage Boosters

GROUP888K

Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE220K

Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE210K

Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters

LIKE200K

Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters

LIKE190K

Redeem for Triple Gems Boost and Triple Damage Boost

WUMPUS20K

Redeem for Mega Lucky Booster

TWITTER40K

Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters

TWITTER60K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Triple Damage Booster

Inactive Minion Simulator codes

A number of codes for Minion Simulator are now invalid. Redeeming these will result in an error notification showing up.

List of Minion Simulator Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

TWITTER30K

Redeem for Mega Luck Boost

WUMPUS6000

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster

TWITTER20K

Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters

WUMPUS4000

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster

LIKE25K

Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE20K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Super Lucky Booster

GROUP200K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster

GROUP750K

Redeem for Triple Damage Booster

LIKE170K

Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE160K

Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters

GROUP700K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster

LIKE150K

Redeem for 2x Mega Lucky Boosters

LIKE140K

Redeem for Mega Lucky Booster

LIKE130K

Redeem for 3 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE120K

Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE110K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Triple Damage Booster

LIKE100K

Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters

LIKE90K

Redeem for 3 Triple Damage Boosters

LIKE80K

Redeem for 3 Triple Gems Boosters

LIKE70K

Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Mega Lucky Booster

How to redeem Minion Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeeming codes for free rewards in Minion Simulator is simple:

  • Open Minion Simulator on Roblox.
  • Select the Store Icon located on the left side of the screen.
  • Scroll down to the bottom and click on Redeem.
  • Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Enter code' text box.
  • Click on the green Redeem button to claim your reward.

What are Minion Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Select Minion Buddy in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox)
The codes for Minion Simulator that are provided here may aid in your advancement by giving your minions more money, jewels, and benefits. After entering them, if you concentrate, you may even get gold minions in the first half hour. It may be very simple to gather enough minions to go beyond the first obstacle by using these codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Minion Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Minion Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
You may be experiencing difficulties utilizing your codes for Minion Simulator for a few different reasons. To avoid errors, try copying and pasting the codes from this guide. Another possibility is that the codes you're attempting to use are expired. Roblox codes often have limited durations, so be sure to get them as soon as they become available.

Where to find new Minion Simulator codes

You may follow Liftoff Games on X to remain up to speed with the game. You can also join the game's official Discord server to interact with other players and receive news and updates.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

FAQs on Minion Simulator Codes

What are the latest Minion Simulator codes?

The latest code in Minion Simulator is "PENGUIN", which grants you free Penguin Pet.

Which code provides the best rewards in Minion Simulator?

The code "GROUP1M" grants you free 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards

How beneficial are codes for Minion Simulator?

By providing your minions with additional money, jewels, and advantages, the codes for Minion Simulator will help you progress.

