Minion Simulator Codes (April 2024)

We have the latest Minion Simulator Codes so you can quickly assemble minions to harvest gems in the timeless Roblox simulator game. You can also unlock chests, swap minions with other players, and chip away at gem spawns. The valuable gems can be redeemed from codes and they let you buy stronger minions and unlock new locations.

In order to enhance your power in this Roblox game, you must amass a lot of minions, teach them to get stronger, and give them missions to do. Send them to mine ores so they may make money to buy new tools. Explore a variety of zones, equip pickaxes, and do much more. On the other hand, you may utilize Minion Simulator tickets to get a variety of in-game stuff.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Minion Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Minion Simulator Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The codes for Minion Simulator listed below are working as of right now. They might expire at any time, so you should claim them as soon as you can.

List of Active Minion Simulator Codes CODES REWARDS PENGUIN Redeem for Penguin Pet (New) GROUP1M Redeem for 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost LIKE240K Redeem for 2x Triple Gems Boost HAPPYFRIDAY Redeem for 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost ZOOMZOOM Redeem for Rocket LIKE230K Redeem for 2 Damage Boosters GROUP888K Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters LIKE220K Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters LIKE210K Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters LIKE200K Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters LIKE190K Redeem for Triple Gems Boost and Triple Damage Boost WUMPUS20K Redeem for Mega Lucky Booster TWITTER40K Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters TWITTER60K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Triple Damage Booster

Inactive Minion Simulator codes

A number of codes for Minion Simulator are now invalid. Redeeming these will result in an error notification showing up.

List of Minion Simulator Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS TWITTER30K Redeem for Mega Luck Boost WUMPUS6000 Redeem for Triple Gems Booster TWITTER20K Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters WUMPUS4000 Redeem for Triple Gems Booster LIKE25K Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters LIKE20K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Super Lucky Booster GROUP200K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster GROUP750K Redeem for Triple Damage Booster LIKE170K Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters LIKE160K Redeem for 2 Triple Gems Boosters GROUP700K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster LIKE150K Redeem for 2x Mega Lucky Boosters LIKE140K Redeem for Mega Lucky Booster LIKE130K Redeem for 3 Triple Damage Boosters LIKE120K Redeem for 2 Triple Damage Boosters LIKE110K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Triple Damage Booster LIKE100K Redeem for 2 Mega Lucky Boosters LIKE90K Redeem for 3 Triple Damage Boosters LIKE80K Redeem for 3 Triple Gems Boosters LIKE70K Redeem for Triple Gems Booster and Mega Lucky Booster

How to redeem Minion Simulator codes

Redeem codes in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for free rewards in Minion Simulator is simple:

Open Minion Simulator on Roblox.

Select the Store Icon located on the left side of the screen.

Scroll down to the bottom and click on Redeem.

Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Enter code' text box.

Click on the green Redeem button to claim your reward.

What are Minion Simulator codes about, and what’s their importance?

Select Minion Buddy in Minion Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The codes for Minion Simulator that are provided here may aid in your advancement by giving your minions more money, jewels, and benefits. After entering them, if you concentrate, you may even get gold minions in the first half hour. It may be very simple to gather enough minions to go beyond the first obstacle by using these codes.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Minion Simulator codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Minion Simulator invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

You may be experiencing difficulties utilizing your codes for Minion Simulator for a few different reasons. To avoid errors, try copying and pasting the codes from this guide. Another possibility is that the codes you're attempting to use are expired. Roblox codes often have limited durations, so be sure to get them as soon as they become available.

Where to find new Minion Simulator codes

You may follow Liftoff Games on X to remain up to speed with the game. You can also join the game's official Discord server to interact with other players and receive news and updates.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

FAQs on Minion Simulator Codes

What are the latest Minion Simulator codes?

The latest code in Minion Simulator is "PENGUIN", which grants you free Penguin Pet.

Which code provides the best rewards in Minion Simulator?

The code "GROUP1M" grants you free 2x Triple Gems, Super Lucky Boost, Triple Damage Boost, Mega Lucky Boost, making it the optimal code for acquiring rewards

How beneficial are codes for Minion Simulator?

By providing your minions with additional money, jewels, and advantages, the codes for Minion Simulator will help you progress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback