Sword Factory X Codes (April 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Apr 24, 2024 03:03 GMT
Sword Factory X Codes
Sword Factory X (Image via Roblox)

You can use Sword Factory X codes to hone your skills in this Roblox game. Sword Factory is an idle simulator title where you take control of a busy factory that makes swords. You can make the weapons in a variety of sizes and forms. You have three options once you're done making them: sell them, keep them in a bank, or employ them in combat.

Codes will help you improve your sword-forging skills in Sword Factory X, thanks to the upgrades they provide. This article lists all the active codes in the game right now.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Sword Factory X. We'll keep updating the tables below whenever the developers of the game release new codes.

All Sword Factory X Codes (Active)

Sword Factory X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

It is recommended that you use the following codes as soon as possible because Sword Factory X might not notify you when they expire.

List of Active Sword Factory X Codes

CODES

REWARDS

SFXISNOTDEAD?!

Redeem for Super Boost (New)

Favorite30KTIMES!

Redeem for 30-minute Cash Boost

2MVISITS--3M-NEXT?

Redeem for 15-minute Cash Boost

1M-VISITS!!!!!

Redeem for 30-minute Luck Boost

400K-VISITS-EYY

Redeem for 15 minutes of 2x XP

sus

Redeem for 15 minutes of 2x Luck

LUCKYBOI

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

80K_FAVS!!GG

Redeem for Super Boost

40K-LIKES-YEET!!!!

Redeem for 40-minute Super Boost

TOPTIER200K!?

Redeem for Super Boost

TOPTIER100K!

Redeem for 30-minute Damage Boost

SFXRocks

Redeem for 30-minute Luck Boost

Inactive Sword Factory X codes

As of now, Sword Factory X has no inactive codes. This means there is no need to worry about using codes that have expired.

How to redeem Sword Factory X codes

Redeem codes in Sword Factory X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for rewards in Roblox Sword Factory X is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions to do so:

  • Open Sword Factory X on Roblox.
  • Locate and click on the Shop icon situated on the right side of the game screen.
  • Next, tap the Star Codes button.
  • Copy and paste a code from this guide into 'Insert Code Here' text box.
  • Click on the orange Redeem button to claim your reward.

What are Sword Factory X codes about, and what’s their importance?

Teleporter in Sword Factory X (Image via Roblox)

The codes in Sword Factory X offer a variety of boosts, ranging from super boosts to luck upgrades, in addition to enhancements for stats, like XP, Damage, Cash, and Luck.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Sword Factory X codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Sword Factory X invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you're having trouble redeeming a code for Sword Factory X, make sure it has been entered correctly. To prevent any mistakes, copy and paste a functioning code from the table above into the text field.

In the event that the code still isn't functioning, it's probably expired.

Where to find new Sword Factory X code

The latest Roblox codes for Sword Factory X are usually made available on @SwordFactoryX on X or on TopTier Games's Discord server.

FAQs on Sword Factory X codes

What are the latest codes in Sword Factory X?

The latest code in Sword Factory X is "SFXISNOTDEAD?!", which grants you free Super Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Sword Factory X?

The code "Favorite30KTIMES!" grants you free 30-minute Cash Boost, making it a valuable code.

How beneficial are codes for Sword Factory X?

Your level and luck stat are only two of the ways that Sword Factory X codes can affect the outcome of your sword construction.

