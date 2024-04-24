Sword Factory X Codes (April 2024)

You can use Sword Factory X codes to hone your skills in this Roblox game. Sword Factory is an idle simulator title where you take control of a busy factory that makes swords. You can make the weapons in a variety of sizes and forms. You have three options once you're done making them: sell them, keep them in a bank, or employ them in combat.

Codes will help you improve your sword-forging skills in Sword Factory X, thanks to the upgrades they provide. This article lists all the active codes in the game right now.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Sword Factory X. We'll keep updating the tables below whenever the developers of the game release new codes.

All Sword Factory X Codes (Active)

It is recommended that you use the following codes as soon as possible because Sword Factory X might not notify you when they expire.

List of Active Sword Factory X Codes CODES REWARDS SFXISNOTDEAD?! Redeem for Super Boost (New) Favorite30KTIMES! Redeem for 30-minute Cash Boost 2MVISITS--3M-NEXT? Redeem for 15-minute Cash Boost 1M-VISITS!!!!! Redeem for 30-minute Luck Boost 400K-VISITS-EYY Redeem for 15 minutes of 2x XP sus Redeem for 15 minutes of 2x Luck LUCKYBOI Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck 80K_FAVS!!GG Redeem for Super Boost 40K-LIKES-YEET!!!! Redeem for 40-minute Super Boost TOPTIER200K!? Redeem for Super Boost TOPTIER100K! Redeem for 30-minute Damage Boost SFXRocks Redeem for 30-minute Luck Boost

Inactive Sword Factory X codes

As of now, Sword Factory X has no inactive codes. This means there is no need to worry about using codes that have expired.

How to redeem Sword Factory X codes

Redeeming codes for rewards in Roblox Sword Factory X is a straightforward process. Follow these instructions to do so:

Open Sword Factory X on Roblox.

Locate and click on the Shop icon situated on the right side of the game screen.

Next, tap the Star Codes button.

Copy and paste a code from this guide into 'Insert Code Here' text box.

Click on the orange Redeem button to claim your reward.

What are Sword Factory X codes about, and what’s their importance?

The codes in Sword Factory X offer a variety of boosts, ranging from super boosts to luck upgrades, in addition to enhancements for stats, like XP, Damage, Cash, and Luck.

Sword Factory X codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you're having trouble redeeming a code for Sword Factory X, make sure it has been entered correctly. To prevent any mistakes, copy and paste a functioning code from the table above into the text field.

In the event that the code still isn't functioning, it's probably expired.

Where to find new Sword Factory X code

The latest Roblox codes for Sword Factory X are usually made available on @SwordFactoryX on X or on TopTier Games's Discord server.

FAQs on Sword Factory X codes

What are the latest codes in Sword Factory X?

The latest code in Sword Factory X is "SFXISNOTDEAD?!", which grants you free Super Boost.

Which code provides the best rewards in Sword Factory X?

The code "Favorite30KTIMES!" grants you free 30-minute Cash Boost, making it a valuable code.

How beneficial are codes for Sword Factory X?

Your level and luck stat are only two of the ways that Sword Factory X codes can affect the outcome of your sword construction.

