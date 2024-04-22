  • home icon
Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)

Modified Apr 30, 2024
Anime Rarities Codes
Latest codes in Anime Rarities (Image via Roblox)

With Anime Rarities Codes by your side, you may come across your favorite anime heroes such as Naruto or Luffy in this game among other well-known characters. In the exciting Roblox game Anime Rarities, users can acquire over 60 anime avatars that are based on well-known characters and go on exciting adventures. Players can advance and have a more enjoyable gaming experience by redeeming their Anime Rarities codes to receive free prizes.

Codes are available to ensure you don't pass on any of the alluring in-game bonuses. Immerse yourself in a plethora of adventures and fights in this dynamic virtual environment and win difficult quests and boss battles to become the best. You must roll the dice for the strongest character avatars from the anime universe and see how lucky you are.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Anime Rarities. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Anime Rarities Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Anime Rarities (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
The codes for the Anime Rarities listed below are live and functional as of April 30, 2024, offering gamers thrilling prizes and advantages. However, you should claim them as soon as you can because they may become invalid at any time.

List of Active Anime Rarities Codes

Code

Rewards

Update11P2

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions (Latest)

13K5FAV

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions

4KON

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions

Update11

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions

GUILDS

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions

13KFAV

Coins, Mana Crystals, and Potions

Update10

15,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

20KLIKES

25,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

12KFAV

25,000 Coins, Potions, 50 Green Mana Crystals, 25 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Pink Mana Crystals

12K5FAV

25,000 Coins, 25 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions, 50 Green Mana Crystals, 25 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Pink Mana Crystals

Update9P2

15,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

17K5LIKES

20,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

CRYSTALS

50 Green Mana Crystals, 20 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Purple Mana Crystals

11KFAV

50 Green Mana Crystals, 20 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Purple Mana Crystals, 25,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

11K5FAV

50 Green Mana Crystals, 20 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Purple Mana Crystals, 25,000 Coins, 25 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

Update9

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

10KFAV

15,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

10K5FAV

25,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

Shutdown3

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

15KLIKES

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions, 5 Damage Potions, 5 Coins Potions, a Silver Key, and a Slayer Token

Update8

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

3MVISITS

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

9500FAV

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

Shutdown2

1000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

Shutdown1

1000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

12500LIKES

Coins, Potions

9000FAV

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

8500FAV

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

8000FAV

10,000 Coins, 20 Lucky Potions, 10 Speed Potions

Inactive Anime Rarities codes

Certain codes for Anime Rarities have expired and are no longer valid. Since these codes are no longer in use, attempting to claim them will result in an error notice.

List of Anime Rarities Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

UPDATE1

Redeem for free rewards

1500LIKES

Redeem for free rewards

UPDATE2

Redeem for free rewards

350K

Redeem for free rewards

1000FAV

Redeem for free rewards

2000FAV

Redeem for free rewards

1000LIKE

Redeem for free rewards

3000LIKES

Redeem for free rewards

500FAV

Redeem for free rewards

1000PLAYERS

Redeem for free rewards

1500FAV

Redeem for free rewards

4000LIKES

Redeem for free rewards

100K

Redeem for free rewards

250K

Redeem for free rewards

500KVISITS

Redeem for free rewards

2500FAV

Redeem for free rewards

2000LIKES

Redeem for free rewards

500LIKES

Redeem for free rewards

RELEASE

Redeem for free rewards

How to redeem Anime Rarities codes

Redeem codes in Anime Rarities (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeeming codes for Anime Rarities is a simple process. Just follow these steps:

  • Launch Anime Rarities on Roblox.
  • Locate the ABX icon located on the right side of the game.
  • Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the "Enter code here" field.
  • Click on the green "Claim" button to receive your free rewards.

What are Anime Rarities codes about, and what’s their importance?

Daily rewards in Anime Rarities (Image via Roblox)
Players may now redeem fresh codes for a choice of goodies to start the experience. Codes provide you access to a range of crystals, potions, and coins that may be used to easily improve your gaming by giving you bonuses, raises, and other special advantages.

Using codes is your key to earning more money and becoming wealthy, as getting all anime avatars otherwise will be challenging and time-consuming.

Bookmarking Sportskeeda's Roblox page and visiting regularly will also keep you informed about the latest active and expired codes.

Anime Rarities codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Anime Rarities invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
You can ensure accuracy and prevent spelling errors by following one simple step: copy and paste the codes directly from this guide instead of typing them out. The players don't appear to be experiencing any issues other than that. If you run into any problems, try restarting the game.

Also Check: Unique Roblox Username Ideas

Where to find new Anime Rarities codes

Make sure to join the Roblox Group and Discord channel to earn more codes and to remain informed about the most recent news and improvements to the game. You can access more codes and get the most up-to-date information immediately by doing this.

FAQs on Anime Rarities codes

What are the latest codes in Anime Rarities?

Update11P2 is the only latest active code in Anime Rarities.

Which code provides the best rewards in Anime Rarities?

The code "11K5FAV" grants you 50 Green Mana Crystals, 25 Orange Mana Crystals, 10 Red Mana Crystals, 5 Pink Mana Crystals, 25 Lucky Potions I, Speed Potions III, and 25k Coins, making it the prime code for acquiring rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Anime Rarities?

Codes for Anime Rarities easily enhance gameplay by granting access to bonuses, increases, and other unique benefits.

