Criminal Tycoon Codes (May 2024)

While Criminal Tycoon Codes offers an exciting blend of Roblox and Grand Theft Auto elements, progressing in the game often requires significant grinding, especially if you aim to unlock all the available weapons. Players in Roblox Criminal Tycoon can build their jail base, carry out exciting bank and store heists, and use their profits to buy amazing cars and weapons.

You'll have to participate in illegal activity like stealing and forgery to grow your criminal empire in this metropolis brimming with other criminals. Funds are easily available via codes for building the jail, buying cars, and getting weaponry. Even if money can be gained through stealing from stores, banks, and cash machines, it may not always be enough.

All Criminal Tycoon Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Criminal Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The codes displayed here are functional at the time of writing. However, you should claim them as soon as you can because they might expire at any time.

List of Active Criminal Tycoon Codes CODES REWARDS 100KMEMBERS Redeem for 20k Cash (New) SKINS Redeem for 10k Cash REBIRTH2 Redeem for 20k Cash

Inactive Criminal Tycoon codes

A few codes in Criminal Tycoon are no longer functional. When you use them, an error message will appear. The list below contains the codes that are no longer in use.

List of Criminal Tycoon Inactive Codes CODES REWARDS 1MIL Redeem for free rewards CHIP Redeem for free rewards USA Redeem for free rewards OSCAR Redeem for free rewards 5K Redeem for free rewards

How to redeem Criminal Tycoon codes

Redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

To redeem codes in Criminal Tycoon, follow the steps provided below:

Open Criminal Tycoon on Roblox.

Click on the Cash icon located on the left side of the screen.

Scroll down to the bottom till you reach Code section.

Copy and Paste the codes from this guide into the "Code Here" text box.

Click on the purple Redeem button to collect your reward.

What are Criminal Tycoon codes about, and what’s their importance?

All weapons in Criminal Tycoon (Image via Roblox)

The codes for Criminal Tycoon provide a quick route to large financial rewards, giving players an edge in their illicit in-game endeavors. Building components such as pathways, walls, crates, explosive barrels, and a reward board costs a lot of money, which is why codes are an important tool.

Criminal Tycoon codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Criminal Tycoon invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)

Make sure you write your Roblox codes correctly since even one wrong letter could keep you from winning prizes. Try copying and pasting codes into the appropriate text field to prevent mistakes. Besides, most coupons expire after a certain period of time, so you should redeem them as soon as possible.

Where to find new Criminal Tycoon codes

Follow the developer's social media account @FatWhaleGames on X and join the Fat Whale Games Discord Server to receive the latest codes.

FAQs on Criminal Tycoon codes

What is the latest Criminal Tycoon code?

The latest code in Criminal Tycoon is "100KMEMBERS", which grants 20,000 Cash.

Which code provides the best rewards in Criminal Tycoon?

In addition to the most recent code, the code "REBIRTH2" gives you an additional 20,000 in cash, making it the best code for acquiring cash.

How beneficial are codes for Criminal Tycoon?

The codes offer a quick way to make a substantial amount of cash, providing the player an advantage in their in-game criminal activities.

