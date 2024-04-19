Gun Simulator Codes (May 2024)

Gun Simulator codes are a shortcut to a wealth of resources that enhance your gameplay experience in this Roblox experience. With various boosts, millions of coins, and stars to grab, they can be a complete game-changer for all players. Not only are they useful for newcomers, but they can also be a nifty boost for experienced players.

Since there are no additional prerequisites to fulfill to redeem these codes, they are universally accessible. You will find a list of all the active codes for Gun Simulator in this article, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Gun Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Gun Simulator are issued.

All Gun Simulator Codes (Active)

Active codes for Gun Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here is a complete list of active codes for Gun Simulator. Players should redeem them at the earliest opportunity, as they may expire at any moment. Note that the associated rewards will be lost once the codes become inactive.

List of active Gun Simulator codes Code Rewards THXFOR50K 200,000 Coins THXFOR30000 300,000 Coins SPOOKY 1,000,000 Coins, 1,000,000 Stars, 4x Coins Boost for five hours, 4x Star Boost for one hour LOOKMOMATWITTER 100,000 Coins JOINEDDEVVGAMES 100,000 Coins ILOVEGUNS 200,000 coins DARKMATTER 200,000 coins PHOENIX 4x Coin boost and 4x star boost for one hour THXFOR20M 1,000,000 Coins, 1,000,000 Stars, 4x Coins Boost for five hours, 4x Star Boost for one hour

Inactive Gun Simulator codes

Gun Simulator does not accept the following codes any longer, as they have reached their expiration date. That said, you don’t need to worry about missing out on freebies, as the developers have already replaced the codes with new ones. The replacements offer similar freebies as the old codes.

List of inactive Gun Simulator codes Code Rewards TOFUU 200,000 Coins HAPPY4TH 200,000 Coins DEMONGUNS 200,000 Coins

How to redeem active Gun Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Gun Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeem codes in Gun Simulator by following these steps:

Launch Gun Simulator using the Roblox Game client.

Click the blue Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code interface.

Input an active code in the code box and press Redeem to claim the rewards.

While Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, those for Gun Simulator are not. You can either type them manually or use the copy-paste method without facing any unexpected error messages.

Gun Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Gun Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Gun Simulator offer stars, coins, and boosts upon redemption, which make them inherently useful to all players. Stars and coins are two of the main currencies in the game and can be used at the in-game shop for useful gear and resources.

On the other hand, boosts come in two varieties that improve the rate of acquisition for stars and coins. The quadrupled rate of acquisition for these resources will help you in your playthrough, making them quite valuable.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Gun Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Gun Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Entering an inactive or mistyped code in Gun Simulator causes an error message to appear. Currently, there are no known server-related issues that impact the game’s code system. Should you find something of the sort, consider restarting the game to resolve it.

Where to find new Gun Simulator codes

DevvGames, the developers of Gun Simulator, post new codes on their official Twitter handle and Discord server. Otherwise, you can use this page as a convenient spot to find all active codes.

FAQs on Gun Simulator Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Gun Simulator?

You can use codes in Gun Simulator to receive coins, stars, and boosts, which can help you stock up on both currencies.

What is the best code for stars in Gun Simulator?

The codes THXFOR20M and SPOOKY are the best for stars in Gun Simulator, with each offering a million stars.

How many coins can I get through codes in Gun Simulator?

You can get up to 3,100,000 coins by redeeming all codes in Gun Simulator.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback