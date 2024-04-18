Midnight Chasers Codes (May 2024)

Midnight Chasers codes make it easy to accumulate enough cash to purchase new cars, upgrade kits, and more in this Roblox racing experience. Each code offers a significant amount of cash that will allow you to gain an advantage over the competition and win races with ease.

These codes have no prerequisites and are completely free to use, making them accessible to any player. This article includes all active codes for Midnight Chasers, along with a guide on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox codes in Midnight Chasers. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Midnight Chasers are issued.

All Midnight Chasers Codes (Active)

Active codes for Midnight Chasers (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a comprehensive list of all codes in Midnight Cashers that are confirmed to be working. We recommend redeeming them at the earliest opportunity, as they may expire at any moment. Once they become inactive, the rewards tied to each code will become inaccessible.

List of active Midnight Chasers codes Code Rewards ThanksFor18000 20,000 Cash and Money Boost ThxFor5Mil! 30,000 cash GeneralKiko 10,000 cash

Inactive Midnight Chasers codes

The following codes for Midnight Chasers don’t work anymore, rendering them unusable and the associated rewards inaccessible. That said, you needn’t worry about losing freebies because of inactive codes.

The developers of the game replace them with fresh ones regularly, so both newcomers and returning players will always have freebies to look forward to.

List of inactive Midnight Chasers codes Code Rewards ThanksFor15750 30,000 Cash ThanksFor15000 30,000 Cash ThanksFor14250 30,000 Cash ThanksFor13750 30,000 Cash ThanksFor13250 30,000 Cash ThanksFor12500 30,000 Cash ThanksFor12000 30,000 Cash ThanksFor11000 30,000 Cash ThanksFor10250 30,000 Cash ThanksFor9850 30,000 Cash ThanksFor9250 30,000 Cash ThanksFor8250 20,000 Cash BigUpdate! Money Boost NewMap! 30,000 Cash

How to redeem active Midnight Chasers codes

How to redeem codes for Midnight Chasers (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use these instructions to redeem active codes for Midnight Chasers:

Launch Midnight Chasers on the Roblox Game client.

Click the ticket icon on the bottom right to open the Shop menu.

Switch to the Codes tab by clicking the corresponding button.

Enter an active code in the text box and press Redeem to claim the associated rewards.

Codes for Midnight Chasers are case-sensitive, so ignoring the letter case will result in errors. Consider using the copy-paste method to avoid such issues during redemption.

Midnight Chasers codes and their importance

Codes for Midnight Chasers and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Getting tens of thousands of cash is made easy by codes in Midnight Chasers. Cash is the primary currency of the game and naturally, this makes the codes that offer it extremely valuable.

Having a surplus amount of Cash can help you purchase new cars, upgrades, and other resources.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Midnight Chasers code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Midnight Chasers (Image via Roblox)

Entering an incorrect or inactive code in the code section for Midnight Chasers will return an error message. So far, the player base has not reported any server-side issues with the game’s code system. However, if you encounter something of the sort, consider restarting the game to solve the issue.

Where to find new Midnight Chasers codes

The game developer, Midnight In-Dev, posts active codes on their Twitter handle and Discord server. Apart from this, you can check this page for the active codes table, which will be updated when the game adds new codes.

FAQs on Midnight Chasers Codes

What is the main reward offered by codes in Midnight Chasers?

Codes for Midnight Chasers can be used to receive Cash, the primary currency of the game.

When are new codes added to Midnight Chasers?

New codes for Midnight Chasers are added upon reaching major game milestones and when the game receives new updates.

Which is the newest code for Midnight Chasers?

The code ThanksFor18000 is the newest addition to the Midnight Chasers code list, and redeeming it rewards you with a free boost and some Cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback