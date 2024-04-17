Giant Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Put Giant Simulator codes to use and receive gold, coins, XP, credits, quest points, and more. These freebies can assist both new and experienced players alike, giving them the push needed to get to the next level. You can purchase new weapons with the currency received through these codes and conquer the game at a fast pace.

These codes have no additional requirements and can be redeemed immediately. This article lists all active codes for Giant Simulator and offers a tutorial on using them.

All Giant Simulator Codes (Active)

Active codes for Giant Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Giant Simulator is confirmed to reward players for redeeming the following codes. Consider redeeming them as soon as possible, as they can expire without any prior warning. Once they become inactive, you will not be able to access the freebies anymore.

List of active Giant Simulator codes Code Rewards beattheclock 1,100 Time Attack Coins ancientaliens Gold anunnaki Gold TYFORTHELIKES 100,000 Gold sugarcoat 1,000 season XP gifts 1,000 season XP soluble 1,000 season XP BONUS 1,000 credits finderskeepers 2,000 credits AzadArtifacts03 10,000 gold CyberGiants 1,000 credits Meatdept 20,000 gold Winter21 10,000 snowflakes Milo Evolved 10,000 gold miloartifacts13 10,000 gold explorer 1,200 credits Artifact 500 quest points

Inactive Giant Simulator codes

The codes listed below don’t work in Giant Simulator any longer. Players may miss out on these rewards because of sudden code expiration, but they don’t need to worry. The developer of the game regularly replaces inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or better rewards.

List of inactive Giant Simulator codes Code Rewards SUMMER 1,000 Shells meatdept 20,000 Gold Evolution 1,000 eggs EASTER2021 1,000 eggs Xbox 25,000 Gold Mythic 100,000 Gold GiantNewYear 500 Snowflakes demonking 20,000 Gold fiftymill 20,000 Gold ShyTemple 20,000 Gold temple 20,000 Gold PurpleFemTemple 10,000 Gold SoulFarm 10,000 Gold mumazingtemple 10,000 Gold milotemple 10,000 Gold azadtemple 10,000 Gold austintemple 10,000 Gold dantemple 10,000 Gold GiantTofuu 10,000 Gold StPatrick 10,000 Gold RazorFishPets 5,000 Gold AustinPets 2,500 Gold AzadPets 2,500 Gold PlanetMiloPets 2,500 Gold Clover2020 2,000 Gold planetmilogaming 5,000 Gold razorfishgaming 2,500 Gold Tofuu 5,000 Gold robzi 5,000 Gold gravycatman 5,000 Gold Arena 1,000 Gold russoplays 5,000 Gold

How to redeem active Giant Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Giant Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Here’s a quick guide to redeeming active Giant Simulator codes:

Open Giant Simulator on Roblox.

Use the Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box.

Click the Enter button to receive the associated freebies.

Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but this doesn’t apply to those for Giant Simulator. You can use any letter case to redeem these codes, making them quick and easy to type and redeem.

Giant Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Giant Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Giant Simulator offer gold, quest points, Season XP, time attack coins, credits, eggs, and more when redeemed. Some of these are in-game currencies, using which players can obtain weapons, items, abilities, and resources.

These are essential to the game’s progression system, allowing players to bypass the grind for collecting them.

Giant Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Giant Simulator (Image via Roblox)

An error message appears in Giant Simulator when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. As of now, there are no reported issues with the game’s servers that may disrupt the game’s code system. If you find something of the sort, consider restarting the Roblox Game client to resolve the issue.

Where to find new Giant Simulator codes

New codes for Giant Simulator are posted by the game developers’ official Twitter handle, Mithril Games, along with the Discord server and Roblox group. You can also rely on this page’s active codes table for the latest additions to the experience’s code list.

FAQs on Giant Simulator Codes

What are the different rewards offered by codes in Giant Simulator?

Giant Simulator offers gold, quest points, Season XP, credits, eggs, and time attack coins for redeeming codes.

When is the code list for Giant Simulator updated?

The developers of Giant Simulator update the game’s code list when it reaches a milestone or receives major updates.

How much Season XP can I receive by redeeming codes in Giant Simulator?

You can receive 3,000 Season XP in Giant Simulator by redeeming all associated codes.

