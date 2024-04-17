  • home icon
Giant Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Redeem Codes in Giant Simulator
Put Giant Simulator codes to use and receive gold, coins, XP, credits, quest points, and more. These freebies can assist both new and experienced players alike, giving them the push needed to get to the next level. You can purchase new weapons with the currency received through these codes and conquer the game at a fast pace.

These codes have no additional requirements and can be redeemed immediately. This article lists all active codes for Giant Simulator and offers a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Giant Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Giant Simulator are issued.

All Giant Simulator Codes (Active)

Giant Simulator is confirmed to reward players for redeeming the following codes. Consider redeeming them as soon as possible, as they can expire without any prior warning. Once they become inactive, you will not be able to access the freebies anymore.

List of active Giant Simulator codes

Code

Rewards

beattheclock

1,100 Time Attack Coins

ancientaliens

Gold

anunnaki

Gold

TYFORTHELIKES

100,000 Gold

sugarcoat

1,000 season XP

gifts

1,000 season XP

soluble

1,000 season XP

BONUS

1,000 credits

finderskeepers

2,000 credits

AzadArtifacts03

10,000 gold

CyberGiants

1,000 credits

Meatdept

20,000 gold

Winter21

10,000 snowflakes

Milo Evolved

10,000 gold

miloartifacts13

10,000 gold

explorer

1,200 credits

Artifact

500 quest points

Inactive Giant Simulator codes

The codes listed below don’t work in Giant Simulator any longer. Players may miss out on these rewards because of sudden code expiration, but they don’t need to worry. The developer of the game regularly replaces inactive codes with new ones that offer similar or better rewards.

List of inactive Giant Simulator codes

Code

Rewards

SUMMER

1,000 Shells

meatdept

20,000 Gold

Evolution

1,000 eggs

EASTER2021

1,000 eggs

Xbox

25,000 Gold

Mythic

100,000 Gold

GiantNewYear

500 Snowflakes

demonking

20,000 Gold

fiftymill

20,000 Gold

ShyTemple

20,000 Gold

temple

20,000 Gold

PurpleFemTemple

10,000 Gold

SoulFarm

10,000 Gold

mumazingtemple

10,000 Gold

milotemple

10,000 Gold

azadtemple

10,000 Gold

austintemple

10,000 Gold

dantemple

10,000 Gold

GiantTofuu

10,000 Gold

StPatrick

10,000 Gold

RazorFishPets

5,000 Gold

AustinPets

2,500 Gold

AzadPets

2,500 Gold

PlanetMiloPets

2,500 Gold

Clover2020

2,000 Gold

planetmilogaming

5,000 Gold

razorfishgaming

2,500 Gold

Tofuu

5,000 Gold

robzi

5,000 Gold

gravycatman

5,000 Gold

Arena

1,000 Gold

russoplays

5,000 Gold

How to redeem active Giant Simulator codes

Here’s a quick guide to redeeming active Giant Simulator codes:

  • Open Giant Simulator on Roblox.
  • Use the Twitter bird icon on the right to access the code interface.
  • Input a working code in the text box.
  • Click the Enter button to receive the associated freebies.
  • Repeat for all active codes.

Roblox codes are typically case-sensitive, but this doesn’t apply to those for Giant Simulator. You can use any letter case to redeem these codes, making them quick and easy to type and redeem.

Giant Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Giant Simulator offer gold, quest points, Season XP, time attack coins, credits, eggs, and more when redeemed. Some of these are in-game currencies, using which players can obtain weapons, items, abilities, and resources.

These are essential to the game’s progression system, allowing players to bypass the grind for collecting them.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Giant Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

An error message appears in Giant Simulator when an inactive or mistyped code is entered. As of now, there are no reported issues with the game’s servers that may disrupt the game’s code system. If you find something of the sort, consider restarting the Roblox Game client to resolve the issue.

Where to find new Giant Simulator codes

New codes for Giant Simulator are posted by the game developers’ official Twitter handle, Mithril Games, along with the Discord server and Roblox group. You can also rely on this page’s active codes table for the latest additions to the experience’s code list.

FAQs on Giant Simulator Codes

What are the different rewards offered by codes in Giant Simulator?

Giant Simulator offers gold, quest points, Season XP, credits, eggs, and time attack coins for redeeming codes.

When is the code list for Giant Simulator updated?

The developers of Giant Simulator update the game’s code list when it reaches a milestone or receives major updates.

How much Season XP can I receive by redeeming codes in Giant Simulator?

You can receive 3,000 Season XP in Giant Simulator by redeeming all associated codes.

