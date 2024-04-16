Project Hero Codes (April 2024)

Project Hero codes are the best way to improve your overall gameplay experience in this My Hero Academia-inspired Roblox experience. Offering tens of spins upon redemption, these codes can completely transform the way a player approaches the game. It is important to note that you must be a part of the official Roblox group to redeem codes.

Aside from this requirement, there are no other prerequisites to adhere to while redeeming codes. This article includes all active codes for Project Hero and gives a brief tutorial on using them.

All Project Hero codes (Active)

Active codes for Project Hero (Image via Roblox)

The following codes are confirmed to work in Project Hero. Be sure to redeem them before they become inactive, as they have a built-in expiration date that renders them useless. Once this date comes to pass, the freebies tied to them will be lost as well.

List of active Project Hero codes Code Rewards PLSREP 10 Spins SPOOKY 10 Spins PHSPINS 10 Spins

Inactive Project Hero codes

The codes listed in the table below don’t work in Project Hero any longer. These have been replaced by the developer of the game with new ones that offer similar rewards. That way, newcomers and returning players won’t have to worry about not having any freebies.

List of inactive Project Hero codes Code Rewards VERISONV42NEW Freebies THANKSFORNEWCODE Freebies ROBLOXDOWNSTATRESET Freebies SHYUTDOWNCODE Freebies NEWVERISON42 Freebies NEWESTSTATRESET Freebies THANKSMRUNRIO Freebies FINALLYSTATRESET Freebies 20SPINCODEYES Freebies UPDATE4SPINS Freebies BIGBUGPATCH Freebies UPDATE4DOUBLESPINS Freebies

How to redeem active Project Hero codes

How to redeem codes for Project Hero (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Redeeming Project Hero codes is as easy as following the steps listed below:

Start Project Hero on the Roblox Player app.

Use the Codes button on the bottom right to open the code interface.

button on the bottom right to open the code interface. Enter a working code in the text box and press Confirm to receive your rewards.

to receive your rewards. Do the same for all active codes.

Project Hero codes are case-sensitive, as is the case with most Roblox codes. Since all of them are in the uppercase, consider keeping your keyboard’s caps lock active while typing them.

Project Hero codes and their importance

Codes for Project Hero and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Project Hero can be used to get plenty of spins, which can completely change the trajectory of the game’s progression. Spins help players become the best heroes in the world by giving them access to new powers and resources to defeat strong foes.

Not only does this make the game more varied, but it may also make the game easier by giving you access to powerful abilities.

Project Hero code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Project Hero (Image via Roblox)

Project Hero shows an error message when an incorrect code is entered. As of now, the player base has not reported any errors or bugs that prevent the code system from working. If you run into such an error, consider restarting the Roblox game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Project Hero codes

The developer of Project Hero, HavocRuined, posts new codes for the game on their official Twitter handle and Discord server. Players can also rely on this page for the latest codes added to the game by checking the active codes table from time to time.

FAQs on Project Hero codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Project Hero?

Codes for Project Hero reward the player with 10 spins each upon redemption, which can be used to receive new powers and abilities.

When are new codes added to Project Hero?

Project Hero updates its code list with major game updates, milestones, and holidays.

How many spins can I get by redeeming all codes in Project Hero?

You can get up to 30 spins by redeeming every code in Project Hero.

