Anime Universe Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Anime Universe Simulator codes can be used to get various potions and cursed notes, making the game significantly easier for all players. You can use super potions and damage potions to make the combat easier or choose luck potions to improve your drop rates.

These codes can be used without any real-world investment, making them universally accessible. In this article, you will find all active codes for Anime Universe Simulator, along with a tutorial on using them.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Anime Universe Simulator. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes for Anime Universe Simulator are issued.

All Anime Universe Simulator codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Universe Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes known to work in Anime Universe Simulator. Redeeming them quickly is important as they can expire at any point in the future with no warning.

List of active Anime Universe Simulator codes Code Rewards onepunch Super Potion, 10 Cursed Notes 5KLIKES Damage Potion sry4shutdown 3x Cursed Notes

Inactive Anime Universe Simulator codes

Here are the codes that don’t work in Anime Universe Simulator any longer. The good news is that the developers regularly replace these codes with new ones that offer similar or better rewards. This prevents new or returning players from losing out on freebies.

List of inactive Anime Universe Simulator codes Code Rewards INFINITYxDUNGEON Shiny Potion, Luck Potion RUMBLING Luck Potion, Damage Potion SWORDSMITH Shiny Potion BIZARRE Luck Potion and Cursed Note RELEASE Cursed Note, Luck Potion 1GRAND Yen Potion

How to redeem active Anime Universe Simulator codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Universe Simulator (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Follow the steps listed below to use codes in Anime Universe Simulator:

Launch Anime Universe Simulator through the Roblox Player app.

Click the blue Twitter bird icon on the left to access the code interface.

Enter a working code in the text box and click the arrow adjacent to it to receive your rewards.

Do the same for all active codes.

Anime Universe Simulator codes are case-sensitive, so be sure to adhere to the letter case specified in the codes. If their letter cases are ignored, you will encounter an error message.

Consider relying on the copy-paste method to avoid seeing such errors consistently.

Anime Universe Simulator codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Universe Simulator and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Universe Simulator can be used to obtain super potions, shiny potions, luck potions, damage potions, and cursed notes. These potions simplify either the combat or the grinding aspect of the game, allowing players to blitz through much of the early parts of the game.

Cursed notes are also a significant part of the game, being a resource needed to progress through it.

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

Anime Universe Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Universe Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Universe Simulator will return an error message if entered incorrectly or if it's past the expiration period. Currently, there are no known server-related bugs that impact the code system. If you run into something of the sort, reboot the game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Anime Universe Simulator codes

New codes for Anime Universe Simulator can be found on the developer’s official Twitter handle, Kerocyte, and the game’s Discord server. You can also rely on this page for its continuously updating active codes table.

FAQs on Anime Universe Simulator codes

What rewards can I obtain through Anime Universe Simulator codes?

Codes for Anime Universe Simulator can be used to receive super potions, luck potions, damage potions, shiny potions, and cursed notes.

What are the newest codes for Anime Universe Simulator?

The codes onepunch and 5KLIKES are the newest additions to the code list for Anime Universe Simulator.

When are new codes added to Anime Universe Simulator?

New codes are added to Anime Universe Simulator during major game updates and milestones.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback