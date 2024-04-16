Anime Fight Next Generation Codes (April 2024)

Anime Fight Next Generation codes are the best way to gain an advantage over strong foes in the Roblox title and defeat them in battle. With stat and currency boosts, gems, and Yen up for grabs, these codes can be a complete game-changer for all players. Boosts, in particular, are helpful for players of any skill or experience level due to the stat multipliers they offer.

The best part of these codes is the complete lack of prerequisites or a requirement of additional time or monetary investment, making them immediately accessible.

In this article, you will find all active codes for Anime Fight Next Generation, along with a guide on using them.

All Anime Fight Next Generation codes (Active)

Active codes for Anime Fight Next Generation (Image via Roblox)

Here is a comprehensive list of all codes that work in Anime Fight Next Generation. It’s important to use them as soon as possible as they can expire without any prior warning. The rewards tied to them will become inaccessible once they expire.

List of active Anime Fight Next Generation codes Code Rewards TRAININGMAP Stat boost for 600 seconds RELEASE 250 Yen, 100 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN Stat boost for 600 seconds DAILYFIX Stat boost for 600 seconds 10KLIKES Currency boost for 300 seconds

Inactive Anime Fight Next Generation codes

As of now, there are no inactive codes for Anime Fight Next Generation. After the active ones expire, the game developer may offer replacements to preserve the overall reward value for newcomers and returning players. So, if you miss a code or two, you won’t have to worry about missing out on freebies.

How to redeem active Anime Fight Next Generation codes

How to redeem codes for Anime Fight Next Generation (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following codes to redeem active codes for Anime Fight Next Generation:

Open Anime Fight Next Generation through the Roblox Player app.

Click the Codes icon on the left to open the code interface.

icon on the left to open the code interface. Type a code in the text box and press Redeem to get all the freebies associated with it.

to get all the freebies associated with it. Repeat for all active codes.

Typically, Roblox codes are case-sensitive, but that does not apply to those for Anime Fight Next Generation. This means you can freely enter the codes with the method of your choice without worrying about facing errors.

Anime Fight Next Generation codes and their importance

Codes for Anime Fight Next Generation and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Fight Next Generation can be used for various boosts and in-game currencies. Gems and Yen are always useful for players to purchase new items, abilities, and gear from the in-game shop.

Moreover, stat and currency boosts can improve the player’s strength or currency acquisition rate, making them quite valuable.

Anime Fight Next Generation code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Anime Fight Next Generation (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Anime Fight Next Generation will cause an error if entered incorrectly. As of now, the game has detected no server-side errors that disrupt the code system.

If you find something of the sort, consider restarting the Roblox game client to resolve it.

Where to find new Anime Fight Next Generation codes

The game’s developer, Paida_sc, posts active codes on their official X account and the CL Games Discord server. You can also use this page as a convenient spot to find all active codes. We will continue to update the active codes table with the latest additions.

FAQs on Anime Fight Next Generation codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Anime Fight Next Generation?

Codes for Anime Fight Next Generation offer stat boosts, currency boosts, gems, and Yen upon redemption.

When are new codes added to Anime Fight Next Generation?

New codes for Anime Fight Next Generation are added during major game updates and milestones.

Which code can I use to receive in-game currency in Anime Fight Next Generation?

You can use the code RELEASE to receive 250 Yen and 100 gems in Anime Fight Next Generation.

