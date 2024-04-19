Tangled Web Chronicles Codes (May 2024)

Tangled Web Chronicles codes can be the great power you need to take up great responsibility in this Spider-Man-inspired Roblox experience. These codes offer money boosts, experience boosts, and cash upon redemption, helping you ease your in-game monetary woes with relative ease.

You can redeem these codes at any time, with the game placing no restrictions on your ability to do so. This article lists all active ones for Tangled Web Chronicles and gives a brief tutorial on using them.

All Tangled Web Chronicles Codes (Active)

Active codes for Tangled Web Chronicles (Image via Roblox)

Here are the codes that can be successfully used for rewards in Tangled Web Chronicles. Consider using them as soon as possible since they can expire without any prior warning.

List of active Tangled Web Chronicles codes Codes Rewards SORRYFORTHEBUGS 2x Money for 30 minutes, 2x EXP for 30 minutes, $1,000 SORRYFORTHEWAIT $1,000, 2x EXP for 30 minutes TWChronicles $1,000 GENEROSITY $1,000 Miles Freebies Peter Freebies

Inactive Tangled Web Chronicles codes

Here are the inactive codes for Tangled Web Chronicles. These can no longer be used to receive any rewards. That said, the developers regularly replace them with new ones that offer similar freebies. So, you don’t have to worry about losing rewards to code deactivation.

List of inactive Tangled Web Chronicles codes Codes Rewards COOKING $1,000 10KLIKES $500 5MVISITS $500 FRONTPAGE $1,000 SANDMAN $1,000 UPDATE1 $300 1KPLAYERS $300 DIMENSIONS $300 1500LIKES $300 450KVISITS $300 HYPE $300 19KLIKES $500

How to redeem active Tangled Web Chronicles codes

How to redeem codes for Tangled Web Chronicles (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Use the following steps to redeem active codes for Tangled Web Chronicles:

Launch Tangled Web Chronicles on the Roblox Game client.

Switch to the Settings tab by clicking on the button of the same name.

Enter a working code in the text box and hit the Redeem button to receive the associated freebies.

Codes in Tangled Web Chronicles are case-sensitive, which is significant to remember since ignoring the letter case will result in errors. Consider using the copy-paste method for faster and more accurate code redemptions.

Tangled Web Chronicles codes and their importance

Codes for Tangled Web Chronicles and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Tangled Web Chronicles rewards players with cash and boosts upon redeeming codes. Players can use cash to upgrade their spider avatars, unlock new abilities, and purchase new items. Moreover, they can activate money or EXP boosts to improve their rate of cash acquisition and level up faster, respectively.

Tangled Web Chronicles code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Tangled Web Chronicles (Image via Roblox)

Tangled Web Chronicles will show you an error message for entering an expired or mistyped code. Thus far, the playerbase has yet to report any issues with the game’s servers that may impact the code system. If you run into something of the sort, restarting the game client may resolve it.

Where to find new Tangled Web Chronicles codes

New codes for Tangled Web Chronicles can be found on the game’s official Roblox page and Discord server. Otherwise, consider bookmarking this page for easy access to its active codes table.

FAQs on Tangled Web Chronicles Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Tangled Web Chronicles?

The rewards offered by codes in Tangled Web Chronicles include in-game cash, money boosts, and EXP boosts.

When are new codes added to Tangled Web Chronicles?

New codes are added to Tangled Web Chronicles during major game updates, milestones, and events.

Which code offers a double money boost in Tangled Web Chronicles?

The Tangled Web Chronicles code SORRYFORTHEBUGS can be used to receive a 2x money boost, which lasts for 30 minutes.

