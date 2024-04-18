Puppet Codes (May 2024)

Puppet codes are a surefire way to improve your chances of winning as the killer or survivor in this Roblox survival experience. Redeem them to receive hundreds of coins, which can be a game-changer for a lot of players. You can use these codes without facing any restrictions at the moment.

This article will provide you with all the active codes for Puppet and a tutorial on using them.

All Puppet Codes (Active)

Active codes for Puppet (Image via Roblox)

Puppet accepts the following codes as valid and offers coins after you use them. Consider redeeming them at your earliest opportunity, as they can expire at any moment. Once they become inactive, the rewards tied to them will be lost permanently.

List of active Puppet codes Code Rewards INFECTED 200 coins puppet 100 coins Erick 50 coins

Inactive Puppet codes

There are no inactive codes for Puppet, something that will change in the near future. This is because each active code comes with an unspecified expiration date, rendering them inactive suddenly.

Fortunately, Roblox developers tend to replace inactive codes with new, active ones. The replacements usually offer similar freebies as the expired ones.

How to redeem active Puppet codes

How to redeem codes for Puppet (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

You can redeem codes in Puppet from its main menu. Follow these steps to do so successfully:

Open Puppet in Roblox.

Use the white Twitter bird icon to open the code interface.

Enter a working code in the text box and press Redeem to receive the rewards.

Repeat the process for all working codes.

Unlike codes for most other Roblox games, the ones for Puppet are not case-sensitive. Moreover, they are easier to type, and their short and simple structure makes the process less time-consuming. You can paste them into the text box as well if you don't want to enter them manually since they are equally good.

Puppet codes and their importance

Codes for Puppet and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Puppet can be used to receive coins, which can be useful for all players. This currency is used in the in-game shop to receive various items and resources. Coins can help players be highly effective as killers or improve their chances of survival as survivors.

Puppet code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Puppet (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Puppet prompt an error message when entered incorrectly. So far, the game has yet to show any server-side problems that disrupt the redemption process. If you face something of the sort, consider restarting the game to resolve it.

Where to find new Puppet codes

New codes for Puppet can be found on its official Discord server, Roblox group, and the developers’ X handles — HenryTheDev, Ever_Soull, and MirrorrsRBX. You may also revisit this page for its active codes table, which will be updated whenever new codes are launched.

FAQs on Puppet Codes

What is the main reward offered by codes in Puppet?

In Puppet, codes can be used to receive hundreds of coins, allowing players to receive a significant boost through the in-game shop.

When are new codes added to Puppet?

While currently unknown, it is safe to assume that new codes will be added to Puppet during major game updates and events.

What is the best code in Puppet?

The code INFECTED offers 200 coins upon redemption, making it the best in Puppet.

