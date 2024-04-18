Roanoke Codes (May 2024)

Use the featured Roanoke codes to redeem free in-game currency or Cash. Cash runs the market as players must use it to purchase various vehicles from the in-game dealership. Several cars and bikes belong to the following categories:

Coupes

Hatches

Minivans

SUVs

Sedans

Trucks

Misc

Bikes

Instead of grinding, you can redeem the active codes to add thousands of free money within minutes.

All Roanoke Codes (Active)

Use the active codes for Roanoke to get free Cash (Image via Roblox)

As of now, redeeming all the codes in Roanoke rewards players with free money. They will most likely expire before the next update or whenever new codes are issued.

List of Active Roanoke Codes Code Rewards SpringShowers $100,000 IGC (Latest) 3ASTER24 75,000 IGC

Inactive Roanoke Codes

Unfortunately, several old codes in Roanoke have gone inactive over the last few seasons. These codes cannot be redeemed and an error notification will be displayed when doing so.

List of Inactive Roanoke Codes Code Rewards GivingThanks $100,000 IGC VALENTINES24 $100,000 IGC HappyHolidays23 $125,000 IGC

How to Redeem Roanoke Codes

Code box in Roanoke (Image via Roblox)

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roanoke:

After spawning on the map, hit the shopping cart icon (above the settings button) on the left side of the screen.

The in-game store UI will appear, now select Codes on it to see the code box.

Copy any of the active code and paste it into the Enter code here text box.

Activate the code by hitting the Redeem button.

Roanoke Codes Usage and Importance

Roanoke Dealership catalog (Image via Roblox)

All the money you earn from the promo codes can be put to great use. You don't need to choose a specific career path to start farming money; instead, treat yourself to a luxury car without working.

Newcomers will see their wealth increase without spending Robux, while veterans can use the codes in Roanoke to add the most expensive cars to their existing collection. Spend the newly earned IGC on the following rides:

Coupes

1965 Stallion Cobra 427 - $65000

1966 Halten Halty II - $55000

1968 Halten Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible - $60000

1969 Mayflower Barracua Formula S 383 - $45000

2015 Ferin 458 Italia Coupe - $300000

1969 Val Charger R/T - $50000

Hatches

2007 Mitsibusho Eclipse GT - $5000

1986 Halten Camaro Z28 - $35000

1992 ShiZU Supra - $25000

Sedans

1987 Val Diplomat - $12000

2022 Tracer Taycan 4S - $95000

1972 Rindfleisch 300 SEL - $20000

Bikes

2018 Pocati V4S Panigale - $38000

2020 Kazuki Vulcan 900 Custom - $10000

1994 Heart Davidson Softfail Fatboy - $35000

Roanoke Code Troubleshooting [How to Fix]

Code troubleshooting in Roanoke (Image via Roblox)

When an incorrect code is redeemed then an error notification stating Code not found! will appear as a pop-up in the top middle of the screen. Avoid this by copying and pasting the codes without any extra spaces.

Where to Find New Roanoke Codes

Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord server to learn about the new codes. Additionally, fresh codes will be posted on the game's description on Roblox.

FAQs on Roanoke Codes

What are the latest Roanoke Codes?

SpringShowers is the only latest code in Roanoke.

When will the codes in Roanoke expire?

The codes do not have any expiration dates and will go inactive at any moment.

Is the free money worth it in Roanoke?

Yes, instead of grinding as a criminal or a cop, you can instantly become rich with the free money.

