Roanoke Codes (May 2024)

Use the featured Roanoke codes to redeem free in-game currency or Cash. Cash runs the market as players must use it to purchase various vehicles from the in-game dealership. Several cars and bikes belong to the following categories:
- Coupes
- Hatches
- Minivans
- SUVs
- Sedans
- Trucks
- Misc
- Bikes
Instead of grinding, you can redeem the active codes to add thousands of free money within minutes.
All Roanoke Codes (Active)
As of now, redeeming all the codes in Roanoke rewards players with free money. They will most likely expire before the next update or whenever new codes are issued.
Inactive Roanoke Codes
Unfortunately, several old codes in Roanoke have gone inactive over the last few seasons. These codes cannot be redeemed and an error notification will be displayed when doing so.
How to Redeem Roanoke Codes
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roanoke:
- After spawning on the map, hit the shopping cart icon (above the settings button) on the left side of the screen.
- The in-game store UI will appear, now select Codes on it to see the code box.
- Copy any of the active code and paste it into the Enter code here text box.
- Activate the code by hitting the Redeem button.
Roanoke Codes Usage and Importance
All the money you earn from the promo codes can be put to great use. You don't need to choose a specific career path to start farming money; instead, treat yourself to a luxury car without working.
Newcomers will see their wealth increase without spending Robux, while veterans can use the codes in Roanoke to add the most expensive cars to their existing collection. Spend the newly earned IGC on the following rides:
Coupes
- 1965 Stallion Cobra 427 - $65000
- 1966 Halten Halty II - $55000
- 1968 Halten Camaro RS/SS 396 Convertible - $60000
- 1969 Mayflower Barracua Formula S 383 - $45000
- 2015 Ferin 458 Italia Coupe - $300000
- 1969 Val Charger R/T - $50000
Hatches
- 2007 Mitsibusho Eclipse GT - $5000
- 1986 Halten Camaro Z28 - $35000
- 1992 ShiZU Supra - $25000
Sedans
- 1987 Val Diplomat - $12000
- 2022 Tracer Taycan 4S - $95000
- 1972 Rindfleisch 300 SEL - $20000
Bikes
- 2018 Pocati V4S Panigale - $38000
- 2020 Kazuki Vulcan 900 Custom - $10000
- 1994 Heart Davidson Softfail Fatboy - $35000
Roanoke Code Troubleshooting [How to Fix]
When an incorrect code is redeemed then an error notification stating Code not found! will appear as a pop-up in the top middle of the screen. Avoid this by copying and pasting the codes without any extra spaces.
Where to Find New Roanoke Codes
Follow the game's official X handle or join the Discord server to learn about the new codes. Additionally, fresh codes will be posted on the game's description on Roblox.
FAQs on Roanoke Codes
What are the latest Roanoke Codes?
SpringShowers is the only latest code in Roanoke.
When will the codes in Roanoke expire?
The codes do not have any expiration dates and will go inactive at any moment.
Is the free money worth it in Roanoke?
Yes, instead of grinding as a criminal or a cop, you can instantly become rich with the free money.
