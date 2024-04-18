  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Big Lifting Simulator X Codes (May 2024)

Big Lifting Simulator X Codes (May 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified May 02, 2024 00:51 GMT
Big Lifting Simulator X Codes
Big Lifting Simulator X on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

You can use Big Lifting Simulator X Codes to obtain special character accessories, weights, money, and other items in this clicker game. A well-liked Roblox experience, Big Lifting Simulator X lets you build your character’s strength by practicing different lifting techniques.

While staying safe in the central area, you can lift an object within your strength range. After that, you can either level up to the next item or exchange your power for cash to buy items. To improve your gameplay, the developers of the game often release codes that offer rewards upon redemption.

This article lists all the active codes in Big Lifting Simulator X as of today.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox game codes in Big Lifting Simulator X. We'll keep updating the tables whenever new codes are dropped.

All Big Lifting Simulator X Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Free Active codes in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

To get the most out of Big Lifting Simulator X, use the following codes as soon as possible.

List of Active Big Lifting Simulator X Codes

CODES

REWARDS

PressF

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion (New)

100KVIS

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion

Release

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

ThankYou

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

FunrixTOP

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

Hakergo

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion

Auras

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

RobleromBro

Redeem for 2x Strength Potion

MOON

Redeem for 2x Strength Potion

W33KENDS

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion

ROBOT

Redeem for 2x Strength Potion

SubToItsBro

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

R4INBOW

Redeem for 2x Luck Potion

SubToEnesEfe

Redeem for 2x Money Potion

CYB3R

Redeem for 2x Strength Potion

1M

Redeem for 2x Money Boost

Inactive Big Lifting Simulator X codes

There are some codes that are no longer valid in Big Lifting Simulator X. When you use them, an error notice will appear. Here are all of the codes that no longer work:

List of Big Lifting Simulator X Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

ItsBro

Redeem for free rewards

Bro

Redeem for free rewards

How to redeem Big Lifting Simulator X codes

Redeem codes in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Redeem codes in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Big Lifting Simulator X:

  • Launch Big Lifting Simulator X on Roblox.
  • Click on the red basket icon. Then, navigate to the bottom of the page.
  • Enter a code from the list above into the designated text box labeled "Enter code here."
  • Click on the black Enter button. Claim your free rewards.

What are Big Lifting Simulator X codes about, and what’s their importance?

Pet store in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox)
Pet store in Big Lifting Simulator X (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Big Lifting Simulator X grant access to a variety of potions, such as Strength, Money, and Luck.

Strength and money potions momentarily enhance the amount of strength or cash that you can claim per lift. Luck potions raise the likelihood of you winning rare Egg rewards. Once you’ve claimed these potions, you can use them via the shop inventory whenever you'd like.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Big Lifting Simulator X codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Big Lifting Simulator X invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)
Big Lifting Simulator X invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Codes must be input exactly as they are released in order for your redemption to be successful. We recommend copying and pasting them straight from this guide to make sure you don't make a mistake. If a code you entered still doesn't work, it's probably expired.

Where to find new Big Lifting Simulator X codes

Join the Roblox group DarkGaming! to find more codes and details about Big Lifting Simulator X. You can also join the official Roblox Dark Gaming Discord Server to gain access to channels that provide everything, from codes to game news and updates.

Other Roblox Game Codes
Pet Trading Card Simulator CodesAnime Fight Next Generation Codes
Anime Clash CodesProject Hero Codes
Dimensional Fighters CodesGiant Simulator Codes
Evolution Evade CodesRealms Simulator Codes
Paths to Immortality CodesIce Fishing Simulator Codes

FAQs on Big Lifting Simulator X codes

What are the latest Big Lifting Simulator X codes?

The latest code in Big Lifting Simulator X is "PressF", which grants you 2x Luck Potion.

How beneficial are codes for Big Lifting Simulator X?

In Big Lifting Simulator X, codes unlock a range of potions, including Money, Luck, and Strength.

When do codes expire in Big Lifting Simulator X?

Robloxians must redeem codes as soon as possible because they are subject to expiration at any point.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?