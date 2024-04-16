Dimensional Fighters Codes (April 2024)

  • home icon
By Arpit Ram Gandhi
Modified Apr 16, 2024 21:13 GMT
Dimensional Fighters codes
Dimensional Fighters codes give players free resources when redeemed. In this Roblox game, players can take on the roles of characters from various universes like the MCU Marvel Cinematic Universe and the anime universe and battle NPCs and players alike. However, unlocking a character like this can be a labor-intensive and time-consuming task.

Luckily, beginners can use the codes listed below to obtain important resources for free in Dimensional Fighters. The rewards they offer will give players an advantage and help them unlock better characters as fast as possible at the earliest.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox codes for Dimensional Fighters every month. We’ll keep updating the article whenever new codes are released.

All Dimensional Fighters Codes (Active)

These are all the codes currently active for Dimensional Fighters. We suggest that you redeem them as soon as possible and avoid missing out on freebies. You can also bookmark this webpage and revisit it often to catch the latest codes for this title whenever they're released.

WSJ111Redeem for Gold/EXP (New)
WSJ222Redeem for Gold/EXP
WSJ333Redeem for Gold/EXP
COINBBRedeem for Gold/EXP
COINAARedeem for Gold/EXP
NEWWORLD1Redeem for Gold/EXP
NEWWORLD2Redeem for Gold/EXP
NEWWORLD3Redeem for Gold/EXP
NEWWORLD4Redeem for Gold/EXP
NEWWORLD5Redeem for Gold/EXP
WAQ111Redeem for 1k Gold
WAQ222Redeem for 3k Gold
WAQ333Redeem for 1k Gold
EXPBOOK1Redeem for EXP Book
EXPBOOK2Redeem for EXP Book
EXPBOOK3Redeem for EXP Book
JBGD1Redeem for 1k Gold
JBGD2Redeem for 3k Gold
SUMK11Redeem for 1k Gold
SUMK22Redeem for 3k Gold
GDWT11Redeem for 1k Gold
GDWT22Redeem for 3k Gold
GWSN11Redeem for 1k Gold
GWSN22Redeem for 3k Gold
GZGW11Redeem for 1k Gold
GZGW22Redeem for 3k Gold
GKXL11Redeem for 1k Gold
GKXL22Redeem for 3k Gold
GSHS11Redeem for 1k Gold
GZJK12Redeem for 3k Gold
GZJK34Redeem for 2k Gold
CUBES10Redeem for Cubes
GOKU11Redeem for 3k Gold
GOKU22Redeem for 2k Gold
NEWCOAARedeem for 3k Gold
NEWCOBBRedeem for 2k Gold
UPDDISRedeem for 3k Gold
UPDATEARedeem for 2k Gold
UPDATEBRedeem for 3k Gold
STORM1Redeem for 1k Gold
STORM2Redeem for 20 Cubes
LV30Redeem for 20 Cubes
LVMAXRedeem for 1k Gold
SKIN5Redeem 4 different skins or 20 Cubes (You can only choose one)
WAD2Redeem for 20 Cubes
WAD1Redeem for 1k Gold
BBB222Redeem for 10 Cubes
BBB111Redeem for 1k Gold
AAA222Redeem for 10 Cubes
AAA111Redeem for 2k Gold
asdRedeem for 10 Cubes
COIN222Redeem for 5k Gold
CUBE222Redeem for 10 Cubes
123456Redeem for 2k Gold
CUBERedeem for 500 Gold
CBAABCRedeem for 5k Gold
DIS123Redeem for 1k Gold
DIS666Redeem for 2k Gold
UPDATE2Redeem for 2k Gold
UPDATERedeem for 3k Gold
MALLAMRedeem for 4k Gold
NEWYEARRedeem for 5k Gold
CHRISTMASRedeem 6k Gold
1KMEMBERSRedeem 5k Gold
HERORO
Redeem and choose one of the following rewards: 555 Gold, Ice, Spider-Man, Swordsman, and Scoundrel
ABCCBARedeem 6k Gold

Dimensional Fighters Inactive Codes

Fortunately, there aren't many codes for Dimensional Fighters that have gone inactive as of now, with only two having expired. If any of the abovementioned codes fail to provide rewards, the list provided below will be updated.

DLCCLDRedeem for a free reward
HOHOHORedeem for a free reward

How to redeem Dimensional Fighters codes

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Dimensional Fighters:

  • Launch Dimensional Fighters, and ensure you're connected to its server.
  • Press the Three Lines button at the right side of your game screen and then click on the Redeem Gift Box button to bring up the redemption menu.
  • Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the "Please enter the redeem code" text box.
  • Activate it by pressing the OK button, and enjoy the free rewards.

Dimensional Fighters codes and their importance

Dimensional Fighters promo codes can be redeemed for free crucial resources like Gold, EXP, Cubes, cosmetics, and much more. Gold is a type of currency in Dimensional Fighters that can be used to purchase and obtain new characters, upgrades, boosts, and cosmetics for them.

The resources acquired by redeeming codes will help players acquire stronger characters for free and dominate other Robloxians on the server.

Dimensional Fighters code troubleshooting (How to fix)

At the moment, no issues have been reported about the servers for Dimensional Fighters that could cause problems with redeeming codes. However, if you attempt to redeem an expired or incorrect code, you will receive an error message reading "Invalid Code!" within the redemption window.

It is recommended that you double-check the codes you enter to avoid any errors when claiming. You can do so by reviewing for typos or copying and pasting directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Dimensional Fighters codes?

If you want to keep yourself up-to-date with the latest codes for Dimensional Fighters, as well as stay informed about Roblox news related to it, there are several things you can do.

You can bookmark this page, follow the Dimensional Fighters' X handle, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or join the official Roblox group.

FAQs on Dimensional Fighters Codes

What is the latest Dimensional Fighters code?

WSJ111 is the latest active code in Dimensional Fighters, which grants Gold and EXP for free when redeemed.

Are Dimensional Fighters codes useful?

Yes. Redeeming codes in Dimensional Fighters allows players to acquire crucial resources like Gold, EXP, Cubes, and cosmetics without grinding for them.

When will the active codes expire in Dimensional Fighters?

Currently, Dimensional Fighters codes don't have any known expiration dates. This means they could go inactive at any time or stay active for an extended period.

When will newer codes for Dimensional Fighters be released?

New Dimensional Fighters codes are typically released during holidays, through major updates, and via specific in-game events.

