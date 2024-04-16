Dimensional Fighters Codes (April 2024)

Dimensional Fighters codes give players free resources when redeemed. In this Roblox game, players can take on the roles of characters from various universes like the MCU Marvel Cinematic Universe and the anime universe and battle NPCs and players alike. However, unlocking a character like this can be a labor-intensive and time-consuming task.

Luckily, beginners can use the codes listed below to obtain important resources for free in Dimensional Fighters. The rewards they offer will give players an advantage and help them unlock better characters as fast as possible at the earliest.

All Dimensional Fighters Codes (Active)

List of Active Codes for Dimensional Fighters WSJ111 Redeem for Gold/EXP (New) WSJ222 Redeem for Gold/EXP WSJ333 Redeem for Gold/EXP COINBB Redeem for Gold/EXP COINAA Redeem for Gold/EXP NEWWORLD1 Redeem for Gold/EXP NEWWORLD2 Redeem for Gold/EXP NEWWORLD3 Redeem for Gold/EXP NEWWORLD4 Redeem for Gold/EXP NEWWORLD5 Redeem for Gold/EXP WAQ111 Redeem for 1k Gold WAQ222 Redeem for 3k Gold WAQ333 Redeem for 1k Gold EXPBOOK1 Redeem for EXP Book EXPBOOK2 Redeem for EXP Book EXPBOOK3 Redeem for EXP Book JBGD1 Redeem for 1k Gold JBGD2 Redeem for 3k Gold SUMK11 Redeem for 1k Gold SUMK22 Redeem for 3k Gold GDWT11 Redeem for 1k Gold GDWT22 Redeem for 3k Gold GWSN11 Redeem for 1k Gold GWSN22 Redeem for 3k Gold GZGW11 Redeem for 1k Gold GZGW22 Redeem for 3k Gold GKXL11 Redeem for 1k Gold GKXL22 Redeem for 3k Gold GSHS11 Redeem for 1k Gold GZJK12 Redeem for 3k Gold GZJK34 Redeem for 2k Gold CUBES10 Redeem for Cubes GOKU11 Redeem for 3k Gold GOKU22 Redeem for 2k Gold NEWCOAA Redeem for 3k Gold NEWCOBB Redeem for 2k Gold UPDDIS Redeem for 3k Gold UPDATEA Redeem for 2k Gold UPDATEB Redeem for 3k Gold STORM1 Redeem for 1k Gold STORM2 Redeem for 20 Cubes LV30 Redeem for 20 Cubes LVMAX Redeem for 1k Gold SKIN5 Redeem 4 different skins or 20 Cubes (You can only choose one) WAD2 Redeem for 20 Cubes WAD1 Redeem for 1k Gold BBB222 Redeem for 10 Cubes BBB111 Redeem for 1k Gold AAA222 Redeem for 10 Cubes AAA111 Redeem for 2k Gold asd Redeem for 10 Cubes COIN222 Redeem for 5k Gold CUBE222 Redeem for 10 Cubes 123456 Redeem for 2k Gold CUBE Redeem for 500 Gold CBAABC Redeem for 5k Gold DIS123 Redeem for 1k Gold DIS666 Redeem for 2k Gold UPDATE2 Redeem for 2k Gold UPDATE Redeem for 3k Gold MALLAM Redeem for 4k Gold NEWYEAR Redeem for 5k Gold CHRISTMAS Redeem 6k Gold 1KMEMBERS Redeem 5k Gold HERORO Redeem and choose one of the following rewards: 555 Gold, Ice, Spider-Man, Swordsman, and Scoundrel ABCCBA Redeem 6k Gold

Dimensional Fighters Inactive Codes

Fortunately, there aren't many codes for Dimensional Fighters that have gone inactive as of now, with only two having expired. If any of the abovementioned codes fail to provide rewards, the list provided below will be updated.

List of Inactive Codes for Dimensional Fighters DLCCLD Redeem for a free reward HOHOHO Redeem for a free reward

How to redeem Dimensional Fighters codes

Follow these steps to redeem a code in Dimensional Fighters:

Launch Dimensional Fighters, and ensure you're connected to its server.

Press the Three Lines button at the right side of your game screen and then click on the Redeem Gift Box button to bring up the redemption menu.

Copy and paste a working code from the active list into the "Please enter the redeem code" text box.

Activate it by pressing the OK button, and enjoy the free rewards.

Dimensional Fighters codes and their importance

Dimensional Fighters promo codes can be redeemed for free crucial resources like Gold, EXP, Cubes, cosmetics, and much more. Gold is a type of currency in Dimensional Fighters that can be used to purchase and obtain new characters, upgrades, boosts, and cosmetics for them.

The resources acquired by redeeming codes will help players acquire stronger characters for free and dominate other Robloxians on the server.

Dimensional Fighters code troubleshooting (How to fix)

At the moment, no issues have been reported about the servers for Dimensional Fighters that could cause problems with redeeming codes. However, if you attempt to redeem an expired or incorrect code, you will receive an error message reading "Invalid Code!" within the redemption window.

It is recommended that you double-check the codes you enter to avoid any errors when claiming. You can do so by reviewing for typos or copying and pasting directly into the game.

Where to find more recent Dimensional Fighters codes?

If you want to keep yourself up-to-date with the latest codes for Dimensional Fighters, as well as stay informed about Roblox news related to it, there are several things you can do.

You can bookmark this page, follow the Dimensional Fighters' X handle, subscribe to its YouTube channel, or join the official Roblox group.

FAQs on Dimensional Fighters Codes

What is the latest Dimensional Fighters code?

WSJ111 is the latest active code in Dimensional Fighters, which grants Gold and EXP for free when redeemed.

Are Dimensional Fighters codes useful?

Yes. Redeeming codes in Dimensional Fighters allows players to acquire crucial resources like Gold, EXP, Cubes, and cosmetics without grinding for them.

When will the active codes expire in Dimensional Fighters?

Currently, Dimensional Fighters codes don't have any known expiration dates. This means they could go inactive at any time or stay active for an extended period.

When will newer codes for Dimensional Fighters be released?

New Dimensional Fighters codes are typically released during holidays, through major updates, and via specific in-game events.

