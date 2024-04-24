  • home icon
Game Company Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified Apr 24, 2024 03:04 GMT
Game Company Tycoon Codes
Game Company Tycoon (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Game Company Tycoon codes will help you hire programmers and create your first game in this Roblox experience. By using them, you can go from someone who owns a garage startup to a tycoon in charge of a successful game corporation.

This article lists all the active and inactive codes in Game Company Tycoon at the moment.

All Game Company Tycoon Codes (Active)

Game Company Tycoon (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

The codes below are active as of today, and they provide Game Company Tycoon players with exciting benefits and rewards.

List of Active Game Company Tycoon Codes

CODES

REWARDS

NewPetModels

Redeem for 250k Gems (NEW)

1001100010010110100000

Redeem for 100,000 Gems

110000110101000

Redeem for 25,000 Gems

SomeFreeRebirths

Redeem for 5 Rebirths

Baxtrix

Redeem for Baxtrix Pet

TwitterPet:D

Redeem for Twitter Pet

KODI

Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet

EasyRebirths

Redeem for 3 Rebirths

RebirthCode?

Redeem for 1 Rebirth

20mvisits

Redeem for 2 million Gems

18mvisits

Redeem for 1 million Gems

WinterUpdate

Redeem for 500k Gems

MerryXmas2021

Redeem for 500k Gems

EnjoyTheSnow

Redeem for 100k Gems

1.9.6

Redeem for 100k Gems

AutumnUpdate

Redeem for 1 million Gems

ConsoleUpdate

Redeem for 2 million Gems

1.9.0

Redeem for 10 Rebirths

NewFloors

Redeem for 500,000 Gems

150KFavs

Redeem for 150,000 Gems

25KLikes

Redeem for 250,000 Gems

NewObbies

Redeem for 50,000 Gems

TradingUpdate

Redeem for 100,000 Gems

OneYearOfDevelopment

Redeem for 100,000 Gems

10KGroupMembers

Redeem for 100,000 Gems

BinaryCodes

Redeem for 10,000 Gems

SomeRandomCode

Redeem for 15,000 Gems

Inactive Game Company Tycoon codes

The following codes for Game Company Tycoon are no longer valid as they have expired. You will receive an error warning if you try to claim these codes since they are no longer in use.

List of Game Company Tycoon Inactive Codes

CODES

REWARDS

35KGroupMembers

Redeem for 350,000 Gems

40KGroupMembers

Redeem for 400,000 Gems

16MVisits

Redeem for 1 million Gems

CodeHunter0

Redeem for 5,000 Gems

-FreeGems-

Redeem for 15,000 Gems

NewTwitter

Redeem for 10,000 Gems

ActivePlayers:)

Redeem for 100,000 Cash

1.8.6

Redeem for 191k Gems

AnotherHiddenCode

Redeem for 150,000 Cash

17MVisits

Redeem for 1 million Gems

1000ExTrEmErs

Redeem for 15,000 Gems

How to redeem Game Company Tycoon codes

Redeem codes in Game Company Tycoon (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you're unsure how to redeem codes in Game Company Tycoon, simply follow these steps:

  • Launch Game Company Tycoon on Roblox.
  • Tap the Twitter icon located on the left side of the screen.
  • Copy and paste an active code from this guide into 'Type your code here' text box.
  • Click on the green Redeem button to enjoy your rewards.

What are Game Company Tycoon codes about, and what’s their importance?

Click to Earn cash in Game Company Tycoon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Codes for Game Company Tycoon offer free rebirths and gems. A gem is a valuable currency that allows players to buy high-quality rigs, hire knowledgeable employees, and acquire tools to improve company operations. Rebirthing, on the other hand, gives players the opportunity to start over from scratch while keeping all of the benefits earned.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Game Company Tycoon codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Game Company Tycoon invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If you are experiencing difficulties redeeming codes for Game Company Tycoon, check that your code entries are accurate. To ensure an error-free process, copy a working code from this guide and insert it into the appropriate text field.

Where to find new Game Company Tycoon codes

Make sure to follow the Game Company Tycoon developer @AdyExTrEmE, on X to get all the latest codes.

FAQs on Game Company Tycoon Codes

What are the latest codes in Game Company Tycoon?

The latest code in Game Company Tycoon is "NewPetModels", which grants you 250k Gems.

Which code provides the best rewards in Game Company Tycoon?

The codes "ConsoleUpdate" & "20mvisits" grants you two million Gems each, making it the optimal code for obtaining rewards.

How beneficial are codes for Game Company Tycoon?

Using codes is a great way to obtain free rebirths and gems, which are a valuable form of currency.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

