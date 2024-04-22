Legacy Piece Codes (May 2024)

Legacy Piece codes can help you become the best pirate in the world in this One Piece-inspired Roblox experience. Offering spins, beli, boosts, and EXP, these codes can help you develop your abilities to their maximum possible limit. Codes can be used at any time without any prerequisites to be completed, making them accessible to any player.

This article lists all active codes for Legacy Piece, along with a brief guide on using them.

All Legacy Piece Codes (Active)

Active codes for Legacy Piece (Image via Roblox)

Here are all active codes for Legacy Piece, which can be used to receive spins, beli, boosts, and XP. Use them quickly before they expire. When they do, the freebies they offer will be rendered inaccessible.

List of Active Legacy Piece Codes Code Rewards RESETMEPLEASE Fighting Style Reset (Latest) UPDATEONEEE 5 Race Spins (Latest) SORRYFORDELAY Mastery Boost (Latest) UPDATE1 Fruit Reset 5MVISITS 2x Boss Drop OKTHANKYOU Fruit Reset UPDATEISSOON 5 Spins, 2x Boss Drops, and Mastery boost 4MVISITSCODE Fruit Reset UPDATECODE 250 Cash, 2 Spins, and 25 EXP 30KLIKESCODE 250 Cash, 2 Spins, and 25 EXP 3MVISITSCODE Fighting Style Reset 25KLIKESCODE Fighting Style Reset 1MVISITS Four spins, 150 beli, Drop Chance boost 500KVISITS Five spins, 350 beli, 55 EXP 10KLIKES Five spins, 350 beli, 55 EXP CHUCHUBLESSES 2x EXP boost, 2x Mastery boost TYFORPATIENCE 10 Spins, 450 beli, 55 EXP Release Two spins, 45 beli, 25 EXP CODESONE 10 Spins, 100 Cash, 45 EXP

Inactive Legacy Piece codes

So far, there have been no inactive codes for Legacy Piece. This will change once the active codes eventually expire. When this happens, this section will be updated to reflect which codes have been deactivated and replaced.

How to redeem active Legacy Piece codes

How to redeem codes for Legacy Piece (Image via Roblox)

Here is how to redeem all active codes for Legacy Piece:

Launch Legacy Piece using the Roblox Game client.

Press M to bring up the Menu screen.

Click the Settings gear icon to access the code interface.

Input a working code in the text box and press Submit to receive the associated freebies.

Repeat the process for all active codes.

Legacy Piece codes are case-sensitive. Inputting the wrong letter cases will result in errors during redemption. Consider using the copy-paste method.

Legacy Piece codes and their importance

Codes for Legacy Piece and their importance (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Legacy Piece can be used to obtain various resources, such as beli, EXP, boosts, and spins. Beli and EXP are two of the most important resources in the game, with the former being the main currency and the latter being crucial for leveling up.

Boosts and spins, meanwhile, can aid the player through stat boosts or ability unlocks.

Legacy Piece code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Troubleshooting codes for Legacy Piece (Image via Roblox)

Legacy Piece will display an error message if an incorrect or inactive code is entered. Currently, the game has no known server-related issues that negatively affect its code system. If you run into such an error, try restarting the game.

Where to find new Legacy Piece codes

The game’s developer, UnrioC, posts active codes for Legacy Piece on their X handle, the game’s YouTube channel, and the Discord server. Feel free to bookmark this page for easy access to its active codes list, which will be updated when the game receives a new batch of codes.

FAQs on Legacy Piece Codes

What are the rewards offered by codes in Legacy Piece?

The rewards obtainable through codes in Legacy Piece include beli, EXP, spins, and boosts.

When are new codes added to Legacy Piece?

The Legacy Piece code list is updated when the game achieves major milestones and receives updates.

Which code offers the highest amount of beli in Legacy Piece?

The code TYFORPATIENCE offers 450 beli, making it perfect for collecting the currency in Legacy Piece.

