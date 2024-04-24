Miraculous RP Codes (April 2024)

You may play minigames, explore the city, take on the roles of the show's recognizable characters, and fight evil guys using Roblox Miraculous RP Codes. Miraculous Ladybug RP is the first TV series-based game on Roblox, and it was inspired by the wildly popular animated series MiraculousTM - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir. It's a player favorite with over 100 million hours of gaming and offers a variety of content.
Players can go to Shanghai, New York, and Paris, create superhero avatars, play minigames, and role-play characters from the program using the coins they redeem from the codes.
All Miraculous RP Codes (Active)
It is recommended that you use these codes as soon as possible because the game might not notify you when they expire.
Inactive Miraculous RP codes
All active codes will expire at some point. A list of all the ones that are no longer in use can be found below.
How to redeem Miraculous RP codes
Redeeming codes for free rewards in Miraculous RP is a breeze. Here are the steps to follow:
- Open Miraculous RP on Roblox.
- Click on the phone icon on the right side of the screen.
- Go to the settings on your in-game phone.
- Copy and Paste the code from this guide into the 'Enter Promo Code' textbox.
- Press the Enter button on your keyboard to receive your complimentary reward.
What are Miraculous RP codes about, and what’s their importance?
By using the codes, you can get Coins and other bonuses to improve your gameplay and establish yourself as the greatest hero in the city. Coins can be used to change into well-known figures such as Ladybug, Cat Noir, Rena Rouge, Hawk Moth, Antibug, and The Bubbler. By fusing various components, you can even make your own superhero.
Miraculous RP codes troubleshooting [How to fix]
Codes for Miraculous RP are only good for a certain period. Redeem them right away to make sure you don't miss out on freebies. To prevent errors, double-check the code you entered. You can also copy and paste the code into the redemption text box to avoid errors.
Where to find new Miraculous RP codes
Remember to often check the developer's Twitter, Discord, and YouTube accounts to remain up to speed. You'll be the first to learn about any new game-related news, updates, and events if you do this.
FAQs on Miraculous RP Codes
What are the latest Miraculous RP codes?
The latest code in Miraculous RP is "TRICKORTREAT", which grants you free 2.5k Charms.
Which code provides the best rewards in Miraculous RP?
Since coins are the primary form of payment in this Roblox game, any codes that offer 2.5K coins are advantageous.
How beneficial are codes for Miraculous RP?
The Coins and other perks you receive from these codes will enhance your gameplay and make a name for yourself as the finest hero in the city.
