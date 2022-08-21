7 best shooting games for Roblox players with a good aim

Roblox is a gaming platform where players can create their own games for the community to engage in. Shooting titles are a particularly popular genre among the myriad ones present. First-person shooter enthusiasts should surely give some of the fantastic games made by many skilled creators on the platform a try.

First-person shooter games are usually not the first ones that come to users' minds when they think of the platform. This is primarily caused by the slightly finicky touchscreen controls of tablets and other mobile devices, as well as the younger target audience for the gaming platform.

However, players will be relieved to learn that an increasing number of extremely entertaining FPS games are now available on Roblox.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Roblox games for players who love to shoot and kill enemies

1) Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is a frantic, dynamic shooter game that resembles Call of Duty. In fact, StyLiS Studios' military first-person shooter features seven different game modes, including classics like Team Deathmatch and Capture The Flag as well as the unique Infection mode with a zombie theme.

It is one of the most popular shooter games on the well-known gaming platform, with over 1.2 billion visits and about 10k active players. The game may not have the most visually stunning graphics, but it plays pretty well and has excellent gunplay.

2) Military Combat Tycoon

Military Combat Tycoon is a great choice if players are looking for a good change of pace. Since the battle experience from Entelechy Entertainment combines both build-'em-up and shoot-'em-up elements, players can satisfy their creative urges while taking out those pesky imposters.

In this game, they can build and manage a military facility, then use it to unlock a wide variety of weaponry, armor, and vehicles in an effort to squash their bothersome rivals.

Despite being one of the newest games on this list, Military Combat Tycoon is still one of the most well-liked titles because of its entertaining, always-changing gameplay, as well as the developer's steadfast support and game-changing updates.

3) Island Royale

The immensely popular battle royale game from Epic Games has been effectively ported to Roblox as Island Royale. Yes, the game has a third-person option, but players can also choose to play it in the first person, which is equally fun.

Players can join up to 100 others on the war-torn island and drop in to construct, slide, and parkour their way to that much-needed Victory Royale. The game is proving to be quite popular, especially among Roblox users searching for a full-fledged battle royale experience, with approximately 424.7 million visits.

4) Impulse

Impulse has what players are looking for if they want a more science fiction-themed shoot 'em up experience. It is a future shooter game that combines Splitgate and Halo into a hectic, blocky Roblox FPS with jetpacks, a variety of plasma weapons, and teleportation.

Even though the community is a little smaller than the other games on this list, some of the maps are quite vast. When players bring many friends along for the adventure to create dramatic and frantic sci-fi conflicts, Impulse really shines.

5) Call of Roblox: Modern D-Day

Fortnite and Counter-Strike have already received Roblox adaptations, so it only makes it right to also pay respects to Activision's most popular military shooter franchise here.

Yes, Call of Roblox: Modern D-Day is bound to give any attorneys out there a pause, but the reality is, if players are looking for a fun FPS game, it's a surprisingly enjoyable gaming experience.

Players must enroll to fight in World War 3 in an unsettling parallel reality where communist forces have effectively controlled the world in an effort to defend their nation from a looming international danger.

6) Zombie Uprising

Without a zombie title, a list of shooting games wouldn't be complete. Zombie Uprising is the Roblox adaptation of the popular Call of Duty Zombies side mode, complete with buyable weapons, a Pack-a-Punch machine, 17 distinct perks, and as many shambling undead as players can stick a sharp and bloody stick at.

Zombie Uprising has 15 diverse maps to satisfy players' need for zombie-shooting, as opposed to the meager number of maps that Activision's blockbuster shooters provide. So, don't hold out on killing zombies.

7) Bad Business

In the big scheme of things, Bad Business is a bit of a newcomer to the shoot-'em-up genre, having only been launched in 2019. Over time, the fast-paced and smooth FPS experience has quickly emerged as one of Roblox's most popular shooter games, and it's understandable why.

Bad Business has an extensive catalog of over 105 unique weapons as well as 21 public maps that can handle up to 30 people at a time as they compete for domination across seven different game types. It also boasts buttery-smooth gameplay, with responsive and addictive gunplay.

