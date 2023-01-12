How to get Baby Noob Year 2023 accessory in Roblox

Roblox is getting creative every year and this time around they have begun with the cutest backpack accessory for the player's avatar, Baby Noob Year 2023. Although many were expecting a completely free offering, it comes as a bonus virtual item with the purchase of a Roblox gift card.

The simplest way to add money that players can use for Robux or a Premium subscription is through Roblox Gift Cards. Usually, a these grant a free virtual item upon redemption, and this month it is the The Weekender Bag and an extra bonus item.

Roblox players can get the Baby Noob Year 2023 accessory as a bonus item

Below are the steps to purchase a gift card:

Login to Roblox using the username and password you created in the beginning. Once logged in, click on the hamburger icon on the top left-hand side of the screen. Scroll down to the Gift Cards option and click on it. On the next page, you will have the option to purchase gift cards online or locate the nearest store to physically purchase a card. To check out the retailers' list, scroll down to the line that says "Roblox Gift Cards are also available at a retailer near you." Click on it to see the list. Click on the location to select the available countries and find stores like Walmart, Target, GameStop, and many more. Go back to the previous page and click on "Shop Gift Cards" to make an online purchase. You can purchase a gift card for yourself or for a friend. If you choose to send it to a friend, you can send it instantly through email. You can also have it delivered physically with a USD 0.99 handling fee. Next, you can select a currency like USD, CAD, EUR or GBP, and select the value of the gift card. The final step is to checkout and pay using a credit card, debit card or PayPal.

You can customize the gift card if you wish to send it to someone else, and there are several options to choose from.

Redeeming a promo code

As soon as you purchase a gift card, you will receive a promo code for the bonus item. Here are the steps to redeem it:

Once you are logged in, click on the hamburger icon and scroll down to the Gift Cards option. On the next page, click on the Redeem Card button on the top right-hand side of the screen. Copy and paste the code into the text box and click on the Redeem button. The bonus item will be immediately added to your inventory.

View and equip the bonus item

As long as you are logged into the same account, the item should be visible immediately. Follow the steps below to view and try it out:

Log into the platform and click on the hamburger icon. Scroll down and click on the Avatar option to view the Avatar Editor page. Under the Recent tab, click on the All option. Click on the item's thumbnail. It should appear on the avatar's bag. You can view it in 2D or 3D mode.

The bonus item is a limited-time offering, so players may want to hurry and buy a gift card as soon as possible. There is no minimum value required to get the Baby Noob Year 2023 accessory.

