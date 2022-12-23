How to get Roblox Void Knife item for free?

Roblox Corporation and Prime Gaming, a branch of Amazon Prime, have collaborated to jointly promote both platforms.

The promotion includes a free accessory bundle called Knife Crown - Murder Mystery 2. The bundle includes the Knife Crown, bonus items like the Void Knife, the Knife Effect in Murder Mystery 2, and three keys that can be used to access randomized weapon skins.

The collaboration was announced via a tweet from Prime Gaming that read:

"Here, you dropped this 👑 These glorious @Roblox Murder Mystery 2 goodies are waiting for you, so go get 'em http://spr.ly/60173KMK5"

You must collect code from Prime Gaming website to get free Void Knife on Roblox Murder Mystery 2

The Void Knife is a weapon in the Roblox game, Murder Mystery 2. It has a cool effect. Only Prime Gaming members can obtain the weapon for free.

To get the Void Knife, you must first visit the Prime Gaming website to collect a code. Once the code has been obtained, you can redeem it on Roblox.

Here are the steps you can follow to get the code:

Visit the Prime Gaming website. Click here to be directed to the website.

You must have an active account with Amazon Prime or Prime Video to access Prime Gaming content and the free items code (depending on your location).

If you already have an account, click on the Sign In option on the top-right side of the screen. Enter the account username and password to continue.

If you don't have an Amazon account, click on the blue Try Prime button on the top-right side of the screen next to sign up. You will notice that the platform offers a free trial to all new customers. While you won't be charged for your free trial, you'll be upgraded to a paid membership plan automatically at the end of the trial period. For help turning off your Amazon Prime membership renewal, go to Amazon's Help & Customer Service and select the End Your Amazon Prime Membership tab to view the details.

If you want to pay and proceed, check the membership inclusions because you will get a lot more than just codes.

Once logged in, enter Roblox in the search bar and hit Enter.

You will see a thumbnail with a Claim button. Go ahead and click on it. This should take you to the Roblox gaming section on Prime Gaming. You will see the Crown accessory card there. Click on it to expand it.

Next, press the Claim code button to view the code.

The code will be visible, and you can copy it.

Redeeming the code

Here are the steps to redeem the code and claim the Void Knife item:

Open Roblox and log in as usual.

Select the hamburger icon on the top left-hand side of the screen.

Scroll down to the option that says 'Gift Cards' and click on it.

On the next page, click on the 'Redeem Card' button.

Paste the code in the text box, and press the redeem button.

Join Murder Mystery 2 and press the 'Collect Rewards' button to get the item.

Please remember that the Murder Mystery 2 bonuses must be claimed by February 22, 2023, on the Prime Gaming website.

