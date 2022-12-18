How to get RB Battles Soda Cup for free in Roblox

Roblox players will need to retweet certain Twitter posts to get a chance to win the RB Battles Soda Cup for free. Just before the RB Battles Championship's Semi-finals began, the developers revealed how gamers could get their hands on the uber-cool cup.

However, many players who found the item in the avatar shop had already guessed the process associated with getting the item because they had to do something similar to get the Popcorn Bucket last season.

All players must have a Twitter account to get the reward. They won't have to open any Roblox games or watch any YouTube videos like the other challenges in the past. The complete process of getting the item is provided below.

RB Battles Soda Cup is finally available on Roblox for free

Though the Soda Cup is related to an exclusive event, to ensure that there is maximum participation from players, the developers are giving away only a handful of them:

The product description for the Soda Cup says:

"Sweet, delicious, and just a little bit bubbly: it's the official drink of RB Battles Season 3."

Here are the two things that players must do to stand a chance of winning the item:

Follow the official Twitter account of RB Battles. Their account handle is @RobloxBattles.

The next step is to find all the video announcement tweets made by RB Battles and retweet them.

How to sign up and retweet on Twitter

You can sign up on the social media site by following the easy steps mentioned below.

Open Twitter (https://twitter.com/i/flow/login) on any browser or launch the app.

The Sign Up option should appear now. Click on it.

On the next page, Sign Up with your Google or Apple account. If you don't want to use these options, you can complete this step using a phone number or an email to manually create an account.

Read and accept all terms and conditions before creating the account.

After creating the account, head back to the home page and click on the Login option to access your Twitter account.

Once an account is created, you will need to login and follow these steps:

After logging in, search for RB Battles' Twitter account using their handle - @RobloxBattles

The Follow button should appear next to the display button, click on it to follow them.

Now, you need to start retweeting all the video-announcement posts. The page has already made a post regarding the first Semi-final battle announcement on December 17, 2022. You can start by retweeting it.

Find the post. Under the picture, you should see four options. Click on the square option to retweet it.

You will now see two options now: Retweet and Quote Tweet.

The Retweet option is self-explanatory, and the Quote Tweet option will also allow you to Retweet the post. But with the latter, you will also get to add a comment. You can use either option.

You can click on the Profile option on the left side to confirm that the post was retweeted.

What happens after retweeting the posts?

The developers will start randomly picking four re-tweeters per tweet and send them an exclusive code via direct message, which can be used to redeem the item.

Last season, RobloxBattles offered free codes on their Discord and Twitter accounts. Thus, players must keep an eye out and never miss a notification for a video-announcement post. Once you have the code, follow the steps below to use it and claim the free item:

Open the Roblox platform and click on the hamburger icon on the top left side of the home page.

Click on Gift Cards, the last option in the list that appears.

On the next page, click on the Redeem card option on the top right side of the screen.

A new window will open up now. Enter the code in the text box and press the Redeem button to get the free item.

You can visit their inventory to verify if the item has been added to your account.

