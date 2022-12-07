How to get RB Battles Season 3 Crown of Courage, Golden Crown of Courage, and Hood of Heroes in Roblox

Roblox Battles championship battles have begun, allowing players to collect numerous free items such as the Crown of Courage, Golden Crown of Courage, and the Hood of Heroes by saving the Roblox Battles universe. These are limited items that cannot be earned again, even by trading. While the championship season could return in the future, RB battle items will only be available this season.

However, earning them is not an easy task. There are phases where players will have to look out for various battles to get rewards. Here are more details that the creators have revealed as of now:

Roblox players can get Crown of Courage, Golden Crown of Courage, and Hood of Heroes for free

The whole rewards system is divided into three steps. Only after players have completed them can they earn these three items.

Step 1: Collect badges and other items

The battles start on December 8, 2022, at 3 pm EST and will be livestreamed almost every day on RB Battle's YouTube page. Thereafter, the game being played in the episode will release a brand new, never-before-seen Roblox Battles challenge.

Players simply need to visit the game and complete these challenges to earn a special event badge. They will then be required to collect 12 badges to move on to the next step. While 13 RB battle games and 13 episodes have been confirmed, the season schedule says no badge will be available in Welcome to Bloxburg.

Step 2: Collect the Winner's Wings

This is a transitional step as players will need to collect the mentioned 12 badges and visit the Roblox Battles experience. They will be required to head over to the Badge room to collect the Winner's Wings. Here's how players can claim them:

1) Start the game as usual. Everyone is summoned to the central tower area.

2) Turn around in any direction and look for a building labeled 'Event Badges', which is right next to 'Shop'.

3) Select the option and players will see the wings on display. Players will then need to wait and watch after collecting the badges.

Final Step 3: Save the Roblox Battles Universe

There is not much information on what the final battle will result in, but it could be a battle royale as in the last two championships.

Players need to emerge victorious in the ultimate battle of the RB Battles Season 3 championship event to get the Crown of Courage.

The first 10,000 winners will then be granted the golden crown. Finally, only the first 30 winners will receive the coveted 'Hood of Heroes'.

Battle Beam is back in Roblox Battles

Based on popular demand, the creators decided to reintroduce the sword in the game and used it to promote voting for the championship. Once summoned into the lobby, players need to head over to the RB battle vote section. They will find the voting terminal and an option to interact. Once that's completed, a panel will open up and players can click on 'Claim' to get the sword.

