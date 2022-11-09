Legends of Speed codes in Roblox: Free gems and steps (November 2022)

Roblox Legends of Speed is a simple game for players to relax. They can run around with friends or take part in races.

One can keep running for more in-game cash and use it to buy funky skins to change the avatar's look or buy exclusive trails. They can also find and collect pets, who help them run faster and improve their score. Additionally, free codes can be used to increase in-game cash and collect extra steps.

The game was an instant hit immediately after its release on April 22, 2019. It faults a whopping 1.3 billion visits from players and 822k likes. Furthermore, 3,198,525 players have added it to their list of favorite games.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Legends of Speed

These are the working codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Below are the active codes in the game:

hyper250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 steps

Launch200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 200 gems

legends500 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 500 gems

racer300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 steps

sparkles300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 300 gems

speedchampion000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 5,000 gems

SPRINT250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 250 steps

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Luckily, no codes have expired so far. Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, codes can cease to work at any point in time. Players must make haste to utilize them while they last.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On the device of your choice, launch the Roblox application. Log in to your Roblox account next.

Once you've found the game, start it and wait for it to load.

Select the "Codes" button on the right side of the screen.

After you do that, a new window will appear. There is a text field where you can type the code.

In the text field, copy and paste an active code.

At last, you'll immediately receive the benefits that were promised.

More racing games on Roblox

1) Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic Speed Simulator, a unique instance of a racing game without any automobiles, has undeniably more than compensated for this by growing quickly in popularity to rank among the top games trending on Roblox.

Players steadily increase their speed and experience while navigating through iconic Sonic stages and landscapes as they complete objectives, engage in races, and gather rings.

2) Race Clicker

Race Clicker is a racing game that combines clicking games with racing in order to create a more distinctive gameplay style.

By clicking between races, one will alternately increase their top speed before spending the next few minutes in a desperate scramble to complete as many goals as they can before time runs out. All in all, players need to go crazy with their mouse and keep up the left clicks.

3) Drift Paradise

Drift Paradise is the place to be for anyone who appreciates drift races, perfecting the skill of driving a boisterous vehicle, or simply enjoys sliding around with that distinctive screech of rubber as they leave tire prints in their wake. Players who stay around won't run out of things to do anytime soon thanks to regular upgrades that introduce seasonal events with exclusive cars and maps.

Poll : 0 votes