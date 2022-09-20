Everything players need to know about Roblox Desktop app

Roblox recently released its new desktop app. Players will see a banner on the platform's homepage that offers a link to it. The beta version was announced in February 2021 for 700 users. However, the platform is now ready to onboard everyone using the aforementioned banners that began appearing on September 15, 2022.

Developers have created this universal desktop app to make all options available in a single place. It is also meant to curtail the game's loading time. Furthermore, the graphics have been slightly upgraded. This was evident when players saw beautiful backgrounds in various games.

Roblox has a new desktop app that is meant to overhaul the gaming experience

Th app is a testament to the creators bringing bigger changes this year. The first was an audio update that didn't allow developers to use audio by other creators. Shortly thereafter, the classic "oof" death sound was changed.

Then, players saw a popular game, Adopt me! getting banned in the Netherlands and Belgium to comply with their laws. This spills into the present with the arrival of this new desktop app.

The biggest victim of the sound update was Roblox Piggy, one of the top games on the platform. The update instantly sparked a debate where some accepted the change while others were clearly upset.

Widespread discontent stems from the somewhat forceful implementation of the app. Naturally, players expressed their disappointment on social media platforms such as Twitter, Reddit, and more.

How to download the desktop app?

The homepage (Image via Roblox)

As soon as players login to their Roblox account on the Chrome browser, they will see a banner at the top. Clicking on "Open" will install the Roblox desktop app.

If the banner is missing, one can visit any game and they'll automatically be taken to the desktop app. The process is tremendously simple and anyone can do it with just a single click.

Why is the desktop app facing criticism?

1) Players are unhappy that they're being forced to use the desktop app

Roblox Updates  @RBLXUpdates2022 SlightlyCreative🆖(comms open 24/7) @SlightlyCre i enjoy the Roblox desktop app thing, i think it's more clean than going to the website in a browser and launching the player from there



but here i can leave a game and go to another one much faster. feels like i'm exploring Roblox i enjoy the Roblox desktop app thing, i think it's more clean than going to the website in a browser and launching the player from therebut here i can leave a game and go to another one much faster. feels like i'm exploring Roblox https://t.co/wO5HYboRPR #Roblox It's your choice if you like the app. I would maybe consider using the app if Roblox stops forcing it on us. You can't opt-out, includes a pop-up about the app, making people annoyed. The app can also cause some problems for users. At least include an option to switch. 🫡 twitter.com/SlightlyCre/st… #Roblox It's your choice if you like the app. I would maybe consider using the app if Roblox stops forcing it on us. You can't opt-out, includes a pop-up about the app, making people annoyed. The app can also cause some problems for users. At least include an option to switch. 🫡 twitter.com/SlightlyCre/st…

The desktop app is meant to simplify the push for notifications. After all, the platform is an advertising hub and ensuring swift delivery of notifications is vital. Hence, the developers want to ensure a 100 percent migration to the new desktop app. Furthermore, they want everyone to experience and enjoy the upgrade.

However, some players condemned its mandatory application and demanded an option to switch. Although one cannot delete the app, many have found dubious ways to bypass this. However, the unofficial process still poses a risk.

billy @bistratus



when i close my game, i want my game CLOSED, not a notification telling me "omg use our app" @Bloxy_News its not very seamless when it FORCES YOU TO USE IT and you have to google ways to bypass it.when i close my game, i want my game CLOSED, not a notification telling me "omg use our app" @Bloxy_News its not very seamless when it FORCES YOU TO USE IT and you have to google ways to bypass it. when i close my game, i want my game CLOSED, not a notification telling me "omg use our app"

2) Some players deem the app too laggy

Many feel the app is not performing as it did on the browser, criticizing its user interface and deeming the desktop version similar to its mobile counterpart.

Vergil @gcf2099



Laggy, glitchy, seemingly unfinished mess of an app. No advanced button for avatar editing so screw you if you have pauldrons or vest attachments/you want multiple accessories of the same kind. What kind of update is this fr @Bloxy_News Genuinely the worst update.Laggy, glitchy, seemingly unfinished mess of an app. No advanced button for avatar editing so screw you if you have pauldrons or vest attachments/you want multiple accessories of the same kind. What kind of update is this fr @Bloxy_News Genuinely the worst update. Laggy, glitchy, seemingly unfinished mess of an app. No advanced button for avatar editing so screw you if you have pauldrons or vest attachments/you want multiple accessories of the same kind. What kind of update is this fr

Here's another user who claimed that the plugins have rendered the game too laggy.

Golden @goldengamer1110 @Bloxy_News Please just make us have an option to remove it. We can’t use plugins, it’s extremely laggy, and does not feel like roblox at all. So please make it optional so we can use the web browser. @Bloxy_News Please just make us have an option to remove it. We can’t use plugins, it’s extremely laggy, and does not feel like roblox at all. So please make it optional so we can use the web browser.

3) Unable to record perfectly

The app update has hit YouTubers harder as it's not allowing screenrecording with full efficiency. KreekCraft, a top Roblox game influencer, was on a livestream when he realized that the app was interfering with his recording.

He subsequently expressed his disappointment on Twitter.

KreekCraft @KreekCraft I don't think I've ever hated something as much as the new Roblox desktop client.



It has literally broken my entire recording setup. I don't think I've ever hated something as much as the new Roblox desktop client.It has literally broken my entire recording setup.

Some players appreciated the Desktop app

With that being said, some players like the Desktop app and reckon the new updates will simplify the process for everyone.

CFar 🫠 @NotCFar



Ju at like Bloxy News said, it’s easier for Roblox to push updates, Roblox loves the app and has been working on it, and obviously they are going to make it better and work with y’all’s concerns. My opinion btw 🫠 @Bloxy_News I know lots of people hate it but I actually kinda like it imoJu at like Bloxy News said, it’s easier for Roblox to push updates, Roblox loves the app and has been working on it, and obviously they are going to make it better and work with y’all’s concerns. My opinion btw 🫠 @Bloxy_News I know lots of people hate it but I actually kinda like it imoJu at like Bloxy News said, it’s easier for Roblox to push updates, Roblox loves the app and has been working on it, and obviously they are going to make it better and work with y’all’s concerns. My opinion btw 🫠

A player on Reddit also believed that the app would be much safer and mitigate the frequent hacking sprees on the platform.

Another user claimed that the game ran much smoother on the app.

Conclusion

The Roblox Desktop app is available to all users. While some are happy with its implementation, many have highlighted its shortcomings. Roblox creators can be seen working on various feedback on the forum. So those who have raised concerns have something to look forward to.

