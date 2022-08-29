Roblox sets marketplace default to verified creators only in new update

Roblox made some major changes to the game with its new v541 update. From removing the "oof" sound to allegedly changing its logo entirely, the corporation has made some bold decisions receiving mixed reviews from fans.

Despite much criticism, the developers have not held back from making another change in the title. The changes that came to the marketplace have the fans confused.

OatMeal @oklie_Z_ @Bloxy_News Finally something useful and good, now nobody will get banner for using an asset that has something hidden inside of it and other stuff like scripts and back doors that can hack in your game @Bloxy_News Finally something useful and good, now nobody will get banner for using an asset that has something hidden inside of it and other stuff like scripts and back doors that can hack in your game 💀

This is not the first time such a change has been done to the game in disguise. In the past, several changes to Roblox's marketplace and avatar shop have been made that players usually oversee. However, it has caught their eye this time and isn't as pleasant as it looks.

Still, when Roblox tweeted about the same and users saw it for themselves, the change was pretty evident and had the latter take an extra step to see what they desired in the avatar shop.

Verified creators only visible by default in Roblox avatar shop

#Roblox Safety is of the utmost importance when it comes to the Roblox Creator Marketplace. Starting today, the Marketplace will default to showing assets that are uploaded by verified Creators only.More info: devforum.roblox.com/t/improvements… #Roblox Dev Safety is of the utmost importance when it comes to the Roblox Creator Marketplace. Starting today, the Marketplace will default to showing assets that are uploaded by verified Creators only. ✅More info: devforum.roblox.com/t/improvements…#Roblox #RobloxDev https://t.co/9NNokAZxa5

In a recent update, Roblox made drastic changes to its marketplace to ensure the safety of its users. When gamers buy assets from the avatar shop, they tend to be bugged and do not run well as unverified creators make them.

The new update sets the marketplace asset default to verified creators only. This means when users open the in-game store, they will only be able to see the assets listed by verified creators.

It comes as a bold move as some assets in the store made by verified creators are of greater value than those of unverified creators.

Still, players who wish to buy cheaper items in the shop can filter the default listings to unverified creators from the settings menu. Moreover, the assets will run a security check every time someone purchases an item and adds it to their inventory to prevent unwanted bugs that come with it.

Aayush @AayushTheMaster @Bloxy_News W Roblox change, I'm happy there's also an option as well lol. @Bloxy_News W Roblox change, I'm happy there's also an option as well lol.

Upon seeing this, fans commended the developers on the change and appreciated the option to see the unverified assets. This is rare as players usually aren't optimistic about a marketplace change, but with this, the removal of spam assets from their store gives them a sigh of relief that they're purchasing safer assets.

Nico @nertea77 @Bloxy_News Rip all of my games assets, can roblox studio even get worse? @Bloxy_News Rip all of my games assets, can roblox studio even get worse?

Some smaller creators have commented that they can no longer see their game assets in the marketplace, and the Roblox studio has only worsened. This has meant that several minor and unverified revenue creators have shown their disapproval of this update.

blackboy @BAGMAN721 @Bloxy_News they are finally aware, but what about people like me who got terminated because of the malicious free models. do you know what roblox will do about that @Bloxy_News they are finally aware, but what about people like me who got terminated because of the malicious free models. do you know what roblox will do about that

However, players who have used several malicious free models and got banned are wondering if, after this update, they'll be unbanned and given a second chance. While something similar is doubtful to happen, they are still looking for the next way forward to verified creators getting a fair share of their profits from this "W Update."

As Roblox Corporation continues to make several changes to the game, it still stands for what it is meant for. Powering Imagination.

