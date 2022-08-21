“Life of Roblox has been sucked out”: Fans shocked after iconic “oof” sound is removed from the game

One of the things players love the most about Roblox is its sound effects. From the iconic "oof" to the menu sounds when you receive a notification, there are plenty of elements in the game that support its gameplay to the fullest.
Roblox recently released an update that removed one of these sounds that went viral in meme culture i.e. the iconic "oof" sound and fans are unhappy about it.
A player named "fizz" stated that it was one of the things that had stayed the same since early on and now that it's gone, all life that was OG about the game had been sucked out.
Here's how the player base reacted to the update.
Roblox's removal of iconic "oof" sound invites backlash from players
Roblox is one of the biggest online experiences that has had a faithful player base ever since its inception in 2006. There are certain elements that they seem to love about the game and have made it popular.
From simulators to anime-inspired games, players have a variety of options to choose from to dive deeper into their Roblox experience. They have been enjoying these popular games, with the most popular one spanning having garnered 20 million visits so far.
In a game update last month, Roblox decided to remove the iconic "oof" sound due to a licensing issue. The creator of the original sound, Tommy Tallarico, took legal action against the developers after talks to settle the issue fell through.
The "oof" sound was played every time the player's character died in the game. It was added to the files back in 2006, which was originally taken from the game "Messiah."
It was created by Tommy Tallarico, who was made aware of this in 2020 when Roblox had a rise in its active player base during the COVID-19 pandemic. He reached out to them to license the SFX legally. But due to several disagreements, the developers took a call to remove it entirely from the game.
The sound was highly popular in meme culture and it was one of the staples in the game that resulted in the rise of newer players. However, upon hearing the news of the sound's removal, the player base was highly unhappy.
On the contrary, another user named "KreekCraft" expressed their views on how the developers were highly transparent about the issue and how the ability to choose your own death sounds for your avatar was a great move in the game.
Another user, who goes by the name "Staria987 YT" seems to be a modder and has claimed that they're going to mod the sound themselves back into the game.
However, in an interesting piece of info, a user called "LargeKey kw" claimed that players would still be able to use the "oof" sound after they purchase it as a sound asset using 100 Robux (the in-game currency). While this is yet to be confirmed, the source site for the claim, Roblox Wiki, seems to stand by it.
Meanwhile, plenty of others joined in commiserating for the loss of the iconic sound:
What's new in the latest update?
In the update, the developers also informed their player base that all creators whose assets are currently in the game will be available in the Avatar Shop for players to purchase using Robux.
This move gives creators a share of revenue from the game and also makes the asset, which includes sounds, exclusive to every player's avatars.
However, the content roadmap for further future updates is yet to be released. Hence, more info about the "oof" sound and other assets that were lost in the update will be provided in the future.
Until then, players continue to use the "oof" sound in their gameplay videos with Roblox and their memes as well as it has already been a viral SFX around the internet for several years now.