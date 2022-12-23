How to get all free items from Mariah Carey Concert Experience in Roblox

Roblox Livetopia MARIAH! is hosting a Christmas Winter Wonderland concert wherein pop diva Mariah Carey will be performing. To attract more Roblox players, the game has also released some free items. The move has worked as many players have been participating in the scavenger hunt.

Roblox's developers have decided to hold the concert exclusively in Livetopia for four consecutive days, at 7 pm EST or 12 am GMT. The first concert was held on December 21, 2022. Players will need to attend the concert to get exclusive avatar gifts.

Roblox players can continue reading this article to find out which items are available and how they can be acquired.

Get free items in Mariah Carey's concert Roblox Livetopia

There are five free items that players can acquire through different methods at the Christmas concert.

Mariah's Blond Hair - Mariah

The process of getting this item is easy, as all one needs to do is join the concert. Here's how players can join the concert to collect the blond hair:

Start the game, Livetopia as usual at the concert time and wait for your avatar to be summoned in the game's virtual world.

The stage should appear right in front of the avatar. Head towards it.

You should see a pop-up window that will ask if want to join. Click on join and the item will be added to your inventory immediately.

You can also equip the hair inside the game. Click on the avatar option on the right side of the screen.

Next, click on parts option and then finally select the hair tab to find all the hairstyles including Mariah's Blond Hair - Mariah.

Click on the hairstyle image and the avatar will be equipped immediately.

RoeRoe's Curly Hair - Mariah Carey, Luxurious Snowflake, and Rocky's Curly Hair - Mariah

Once you have collected the blond hair, you will be able to collect other items. Here's how to do so:

As soon as the concert starts, Mariah's character will arrive on a sled. They will start tossing gifts and players will have to start collecting them by running over them.

Not all of them have the items, so collecting as many gifts as possible is the best shot of getting the item.

The process to equip them is the same.

MC Beanie - Mariah Carey

This item involves a scavenger hunt that requires you to explore the Livetopia world. Players must collect three magical candy canes and hang them on the Christmas tree next to the concert stage to get the item. Here's a list of locations where the candy canes can be found:

Bowling Alley

Map location of Bowling Alley (image via Roblox)

Open the map (available on the top right side of the screen) and click on the Bowling Alley icon (near Walmart). An arrow will guide you to the building. Once you have arrived, go inside and look at the table on the left side of the lobby. You will find your first candy cane.

Hot air balloon near the Zoo

Map location of Zoo (image via Roblox)

Open the map again and click on the Zoo icon (Panda-like image on the top left side, near the beach). Once you are near the Zoo, you will see a huge orange hot air balloon. Go near it and find the second candy cane.

Ice cream truck near the Bus station

Map location of Bus station (image via Roblox)

Open the map again and select the nearby bus station. Upon arrival, you will find an ice cream truck behind it. Go to the back of the truck facing the sea and you will find the final candy cane.

All that's left is to hand them to the Christmas Tree. Once you have returned to the concert stage area, head over to the tree and press the E key to hang the candy canes. The item will immediately be added after hanging the third one.

Roblox gamers will need to rush as these items are limited items and will not be available after the concert.

Poll : 0 votes