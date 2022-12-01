How to get Backstreet Boys items in Roblox?

The Backstreet Boys are on Roblox and have brought along some fun items for players to try out this Christmas season. Sadly, the group is not hosting any event like Sir Elton John.

They entered the platform through a group called Backstreet Boys Official and have introduced many accessories for sale. While their store has 19 paid items, they have collaborated with the developers to give away free offerings as well.

This article will give you more details about the game and the associated free merch. While many players have questioned the existence of any such no-cost offering, it has been confirmed that it exists and can be obtained very easily. The process of purchasing the paid items remains the same, and both are explained below.

A guide to getting all the Backstreet Boys items in Roblox

The free clothing item is called the Backstreet Boys Christmas Sweater. It can be obtained by playing an experience called Backstreet Boys! City Life, created by another group called Simple Games Incorporated.

Players don't have to spend a lot of time in the game to get this sweater, and purchasing paid items is even quicker.

How to purchase the Backstreet Boys items?

You can follow these steps to buy the items in Roblox:

Begin by opening the Roblox application on your preferred device. It can be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS.

Next, sign in to your Roblox account using the username and password that you created.

Once logged in, you will see the homepage of the game.

Click on the hamburger icon on the top-left side of the screen and scroll down to click on the Groups option.

Now, search for the group using the name - Backstreet Boys Official.

There are many groups with the same name. As such, you must ensure that you enter a group owned by BackstreetBoys.

You will be able to see the About tab selected where the group's information is visible along with the comments section.

You will need to click on the Store tab.

You will see all the 19 items there. Click on the one that you like.

Next, click on the green Buy button and pay the price in Robux.

The item will be added to your inventory immediately.

Listed below are the paid items available in the store:

Backstreet Boys Holiday Skirt - Red - 90 Robux

Backstreet Boys AJ - 20 Robux

Backstreet Boys Howie - 20 Robux

Backstreet Boys Kevin - 20 Robux

Backstreet Boys Brian - 20 Robux

Backstreet Boys Nick - 20 Robux

Backstreet Boys Holiday Skirt - White - 90 Robux

Backstreet Boys Fanny Pack (3.0) - 75

Backstreet Boys Fanny Pack (1.0)

Backstreet Boys Holiday Cropped Hoodie - 100 Robux

Backstreet Boys Christmas Bows - Blue - 60 Robux

Backstreet Boys Lunchbox - 50 Robux

Backstreet Boys Christmas Bows - Red - 60 Robux

Backstreet Boys Brian's Hair - 75 Robux

Backstreet Boys High Ponytail w/ Scrunchie - 75 Robux

Backstreet Boys Nick's Hair - 75 Robux

Backstreet Boys Ornament Headband - 65 Robux

Backstreet Boys Christmas - 80 Robux

Backstreet Boys Holiday Band T-shirt - 80 Robux

How to get the free Backstreet Boys Christmas Sweater?

Users are already familiar with how to enter the game and start playing. These steps will focus on the quest:

Open the Roblox platform and start the game - Backstreet Boys! City Life.

The game will take you through a quick tour and showcase the entire map.

There are many quests like building an office or working at a selected service like a fireman, police, etc.

To get a free sweater, you will have to step out and find ice.

Once near the ice, you will notice a pile of ice balls. You will need to approach the pile and press E on your keyboard to pick it up.

Next, you must use the mouse and aim at another person in the game and throw the ice at them. NPCs are not counted.

You will have to throw the ice at least 10 times to unlock the Backstreet Battle badge.

Once you have earned this badge, you can exit the game and check your profile for the badge. You can also head over to the Roblox inventory, where you will find that the sweater has been added to the list of available items.

