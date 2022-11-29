All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems and stardust (December 2022)

Roblox All-Star Tower Defense codes can be redeemed for gems and stardust, which can help players advance in the game. They can summon characters from popular Japanese animated series such as Goku, Sasuke Uchiha, Frieza, and others using in-game currency. These characters are extremely powerful and aid in the defence of the tower.

In the anime Roblox game All-Star Tower Defense, players are challenged to battle their way to the top of the leaderboard with an arsenal of distinct anime heroes. Players should improve their anime avatar and its skills as they defeat waves of enemies. Finally, they can raise an army of powerful heroes to continue winning each round.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in All Star Tower Defense

These are the working codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Below are the active codes in the game:

2milfavoriteup - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 150x stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 gems (Players must be at least level 70 or more to claim this code)

2yearanniversaryduo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 95 stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 gems (Players must be at least level 40 or more to claim this code)

newstarcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 90 stardust

timechamberfix - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 gems and 20 stardust

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned further in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold

1millikes - 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV

2yearanniversary - 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV

allstarspring - 450 Gems

astd1millikes - 1,250 Gems

-ASTDDevs - 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV

ASTDDragonoidBakugan - a Dragonoid Mount

astdx2022 - 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare

changesjune - 450 Gems

december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gems

eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems and 500 Gold

Halloween2022 - Ice Queen (Hollow)

Hooray50k - 400 Gems

igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold

KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy

merrychristmas2k21 - 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - EXP IV and 500 Gems

newaprilupdate - 450 Gems

owouch - 400 Gems

stardustupdate - 5000 Gems

SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k - TacoChita

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - reward

summerwoo2022 - 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV

superwoop - 400 Gems

thecityofangels - 250 Gems and 250 Gold

themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV

ticketupdate - 400 Gems

ultramove - an Ultra Capsule

winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold

world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems

world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems

1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems

2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems

4thofjulyupdate - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

600klikes - 175 Gems

addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems

biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems

diamondnowina - 150 Gems

freedom - 150 Gems

fruitgame - 150 Gems

fruit - 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III

jahajha - 150 Gems

lesgolesgoyuuh - 150 Gems

tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III

Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III

updatejune2021 - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III

yellowsix - 150 gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game as usual.

Once loaded, look for the gear button on the side of the screen and click on it.

In the pop-up window, enter the code in the text box above the social rewards button.

The active and correct code will be automatically redeemed.

This marks the end of the process. Players can repeat it for other codes.

