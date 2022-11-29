All Star Tower Defense codes in Roblox: Free gems and stardust (December 2022)

Roblox All-Star Tower Defense codes can be redeemed for gems and stardust, which can help players advance in the game. They can summon characters from popular Japanese animated series such as Goku, Sasuke Uchiha, Frieza, and others using in-game currency. These characters are extremely powerful and aid in the defence of the tower.
In the anime Roblox game All-Star Tower Defense, players are challenged to battle their way to the top of the leaderboard with an arsenal of distinct anime heroes. Players should improve their anime avatar and its skills as they defeat waves of enemies. Finally, they can raise an army of powerful heroes to continue winning each round.
A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in All Star Tower Defense
These are the working codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Below are the active codes in the game:
- 2milfavoriteup - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 150x stardust, 10x Exp IV, and 8000 gems (Players must be at least level 70 or more to claim this code)
- 2yearanniversaryduo - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 95 stardust, 10 EXP IV, and 5000 gems (Players must be at least level 40 or more to claim this code)
- newstarcode - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 90 stardust
- timechamberfix - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 100 gems and 20 stardust
Players can find detailed steps to redeem the code mentioned further in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 1mgroupmembers - 800 Gems and 800 Gold
- 1millikes - 650 Gems and an Omega Rare IV
- 2yearanniversary - 10,000 Gems, 100 Stardust, and 10 EXP IV
- allstarspring - 450 Gems
- astd1millikes - 1,250 Gems
- -ASTDDevs - 500 gems, 500 gold, EXP IV
- ASTDDragonoidBakugan - a Dragonoid Mount
- astdx2022 - 1000 Gold, 500 Gems, and an Omega-Rare
- changesjune - 450 Gems
- december2021 - 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- eatlotsonthanksgiving - 300 Gems and 500 Gold
- Halloween2022 - Ice Queen (Hollow)
- Hooray50k - 400 Gems
- igot2look - 250 Gems, 250 Gold
- KingLuffyFan200k - Ultra Rare King Ruffy
- merrychristmas2k21 - 1000 Gold, 1000 Gems, and EXP IV
- NavyXFlame130kNoLeak - EXP IV and 500 Gems
- newaprilupdate - 450 Gems
- owouch - 400 Gems
- stardustupdate - 5000 Gems
- SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k - TacoChita
- SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA - reward
- summerwoo2022 - 750 Gems and a Omega-Rare EXP IV
- superwoop - 400 Gems
- thecityofangels - 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- themadao - 1000 Gems, 750 Gold, and 1 EXP IV
- ticketupdate - 400 Gems
- ultramove - an Ultra Capsule
- winterbreakwhen - 250 Gems and 250 Gold
- world2comingsoon - 250 Gold and 250 Gems
- world2ishere - 500 Gold and 300 Gems
- 1bvisit1b - 1,000 Gems
- 2021memorialday2021x - 150 Gems
- 4thofjulyupdate - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- 600klikes - 175 Gems
- addnewunitstobannerfix - 150 Gems
- biggerthanlife1 - 150 Gems
- diamondnowina - 150 Gems
- freedom - 150 Gems
- fruitgame - 150 Gems
- fruit - 550 gems, 500 Gold, and 2x EXP III
- jahajha - 150 Gems
- lesgolesgoyuuh - 150 Gems
- tysmfor1mfavorite - 750 Gems, 750 Gold, and EXP III
- Update53021 - 150 Gems, 300 Gold, and EXP III
- updatejune2021 - 250 Gold, 250 Gems, and EXP III
- yellowsix - 150 gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox All Star Tower Defense
Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start the game as usual.
- Once loaded, look for the gear button on the side of the screen and click on it.
- In the pop-up window, enter the code in the text box above the social rewards button.
- The active and correct code will be automatically redeemed.
This marks the end of the process. Players can repeat it for other codes.