Roblox Speed Run Simulator was created on July 4, 2021. Gaining immense popularity since its arrival, the game was last updated on October 25, 2022.
Speed Run Simulator is all about running and becoming the fastest person in the virtual world. The game becomes more fun when players compete with others or even their friends. One can also use free codes to collect more gems, which can be used to buy better equipment.
Boost your steps using free active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- fast860 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- speed880 - Redeeming this code will give players 300 gems and 600 steps
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- speed780 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- run760 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- run740 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- 700bolt - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- gem680 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- sonic660 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- fast640 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps
- aquablue8 - Redeeming this code will give players an Aqua Dragon Pet
- lightning620 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- speed600 - Redeeming this code will give players 300 gems and 600 steps
- 590orbs - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps
- speed510 - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps
- flash500 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- 430trails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- bolt380k - Redeeming this code will give players 120 gems and 700 steps
- speedy360k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps
- aquablue7 - Redeeming this code will give players an Aqua Dragon Pet
- 270ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- speedy260k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps
- speedy230k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps
- bolt220k - Redeeming this code will give players 120 gems and 700 steps
- 210ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps
- 200ksonic - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps
- fast190k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps
- 170klikes - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps
- flash160 - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps
- 120ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps
- 110klikes - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps
- big100k - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps
- 90marathon - Redeeming this code will give players free 100 gems and 500 steps
- secretforest39 - Redeeming this code will give players a Forest Dragon Pet
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the Roblox platform, and start the game.
- Look for the Twitter button on the side of the screens, and click on it.
- You should now see a pop-up window. Copy and paste an active code in the text box.
- Hit Confirm and that marks the end of the redemption process.
Players can also follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes.