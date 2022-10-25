Roblox Speed Run Simulator was created on July 4, 2021. Gaining immense popularity since its arrival, the game was last updated on October 25, 2022.

Speed Run Simulator is all about running and becoming the fastest person in the virtual world. The game becomes more fun when players compete with others or even their friends. One can also use free codes to collect more gems, which can be used to buy better equipment.

Boost your steps using free active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

fast860 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

speed880 - Redeeming this code will give players 300 gems and 600 steps

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

speed780 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

run760 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

run740 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

700bolt - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

gem680 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

sonic660 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

fast640 - Redeeming this code will give players gems and steps

aquablue8 - Redeeming this code will give players an Aqua Dragon Pet

lightning620 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

speed600 - Redeeming this code will give players 300 gems and 600 steps

590orbs - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps

speed510 - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps

flash500 - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

430trails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

bolt380k - Redeeming this code will give players 120 gems and 700 steps

speedy360k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps

aquablue7 - Redeeming this code will give players an Aqua Dragon Pet

270ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

speedy260k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps

speedy230k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps

bolt220k - Redeeming this code will give players 120 gems and 700 steps

210ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players 140 gems and 300 steps

200ksonic - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps

fast190k - Redeeming this code will give players 100 gems and 500 steps

170klikes - Redeeming this code will give players 80 gems and 300 steps

flash160 - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps

120ktrails - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps

110klikes - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps

big100k - Redeeming this code will give players free gems and steps

90marathon - Redeeming this code will give players free 100 gems and 500 steps

secretforest39 - Redeeming this code will give players a Forest Dragon Pet

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Speed Run Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox platform, and start the game.

Look for the Twitter button on the side of the screens, and click on it.

You should now see a pop-up window. Copy and paste an active code in the text box.

Hit Confirm and that marks the end of the redemption process.

Players can also follow the creator's Twitter account for more codes.

