Wisteria Revamped codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls

It isn't easy defeating bosses in Roblox Wisteria Revamped. Players can redeem free codes to get a few resets and rerolls that can be used to obtain the most suitable power and sword (Nichirin). The game has elemental powers such as water breathing and thunder breathing before finding the power and sword that they are compatible with.

Roblox Wisteria Revamped is a game inspired by the record-breaking Japanese animated series and manga called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba released in 2019. The name may not sound familiar, but fans of the series know that it is the name of the flower that keeps the demons away. It was created by a group called Demon Corps on February 2, 2020.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Wisteria Revamped

Listed below are all working codes in Roblox Wisteria Revamped

Below are the active codes in the game:

!BDAReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a blood demon art reset

!BreathReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a breath reset

!DemonAppearance - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a demon appearance reset

!HairDrip - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive the hair and eye reroll

!HaoriReset - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Nichirin color reroll

The detailed steps to redeem the free codes are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Wisteria Revamped

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without notice. Players can save time by checking this list to redeem only the active ones. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

!10000WISHES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a blood demon art reset

!100Kbreath - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a breath reset

!100KdemonAPP - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a demon Appearance reset

!25000LIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a face, eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a face reroll

!80000LIKESdemon - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKEShaori - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a slayer Haori Reset

!BDAReroll - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a blood demon art reroll

!demon80K - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a demon appearance reroll

!demonAppearance - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get an appearance reroll

!nichirin80K - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a reward

!SUBTOIBEMAINE - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a breath reset

!SUBTOINFERNASU - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a blood demon art reset

!SUBTOSAGEE - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a face reroll

!TWEETBDA - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a blood demon art reset

!TWEETbreath - This inactive code could have been redeemed by players to get a breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria Revamped

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Stay in the game's lobby.

Click on the chat option to expand the chat box.

Enter the code and hit enter.

The rewards will immediately be credited to the player's account.

