Top 10 Roblox games inspired by Demon Slayer anime

The Roblox community has been hard at work creating various Demon Slayer games to keep fans occupied while they wait for the official release of the next season of the anime. Below are some of the best games from developers inspired by the series.

Players can play as their favorite characters like Zenitsu Agatsuma and Tanjiro Kamado. Some games have amazing power designs as well.

Koyoharu Gotouge is the Japanese manga series' author and illustrator. It revolves around teenage Tanjiro, who aspires to become a demon hunter following the massacre of his family and the transformation of his younger sister, Nezuko Kamado, into a demon.

It was published in Shueisha's shonen manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump, from February 2016 to May 2020, and its episodes were compiled in 23 tankbon volumes. The upcoming third season will focus on the "Swordsmith Village" storyline.

Fans can play these Demon Slayer inspired games in Roblox

10) Slayer Instinct RP

Slayer Instinct RP is a must-play because almost everything is included, including an advanced Character Design UI. Roblox users can create the fantasy persona they have always wanted because there are so many options.

However, they won't be able to attack others in Slayer Instinct RP. It's fantastic not to be bothered by random strangers for no apparent reason.

9) Slayers Unleashed

The skill tree system in Slayers Unleashed, a massively multiplayer online role-playing title, is extraordinarily detailed, setting it apart from most other games in its genre.

Demon slayers can learn from the various schools of Breath Style and Blood Demon Arts, enabling them to develop a more rounded personality over time, whether or not they are demons.

8) Ro-Slayers

Roblox Demon Slayer games undoubtedly have melee fights, but Ro-Slayers takes the experience a step further by adding some beneficial quality-of-life enhancements.

Since the opponent's target square is highlighted when they attack, gamers have the opportunity to perform close-shave dodges.

Wars appear as intellectual battles over space and time, much like how conflicts were shown in the original series.

7) Slayers Ragnarok

A key source of inspiration for another massively multiplayer online role-playing game was the anime series Demon Slayer.

Players have the choice to either take on the role of a demon, whose purpose is to kill and consume humanity, or a demon slayer, who uses a sword to dispatch demons.

They can employ Blood Battles to transition from lower moons to higher moons. They can engage in combat and develop into a support for the slayers' respiratory system.

6) Demonfall

Users can focus on one of the two primary power sets in this comprehensive MMORPG based on the Demon Slayer series (or, at the absolute least, a Roblox mod).

Alternatively, they can decide to renounce their humanity and turn into a demon who uses the strength of Blood Demon Arts in their place. Else, gamers can remain resolutely human and join the Demon Slayer Corps with a katana in hand.

5) Demon Slayer Retribution

Players must complete the tasks and objectives in the action-adventure MMO role-playing game Demon Slayer Retribution to gain resources. There are various maps to explore and formidable enemies to fight.

They will need to train with the dummies in the game to increase their strength.

Either a demon or a slayer is possible for them. No matter what path they take, users can raise their character's stats.

4) RPG: Demon Slayer

Despite being an RPG, Demon Slayer RPG has the kind of refinement gamers would expect from a genuine game release. It offers a distinctive user interface and animated character movements to go with each distinct action they might take.

Using a personalized breathing system improves the precision of Breath Style operations. The most intricate of these effects are adorned with stunning particle effects.

3) Wisteria

Wisteria makes up for the loss of some of those capabilities with a complex tale and mythology that compensates for character models that are less intricate than those in other games in the series.

There are various skills to learn. Some of them, like Zenitsu's Six-Fold Thunderclap and Flash, involve sophisticated sequences that make performing them a magnificent performance, even though the game initially seems simple when users play as either the demons or the slayers.

2) Demon Hunters

Koyoharu Gotouge created Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to parody the video game Demon Hunters. This same title is available in Roblox, and it is a combat game.

Players will have the option to alter their breathing patterns in Demon Hunters, which will provide them with specialized abilities to decimate other gamers. However, every new Slayer is untrained and will require extensive training.

1) Anime Fighting Simulator

Sulley's video game, Anime Combatants Simulator (formerly known as Anime Fighters), lets users fight others using fighters they may acquire by discovering stars hidden throughout the game's levels.

They can win yen by defeating foes or taking part in time trials. Gaining more yen requires defeating bosses and minions.

These fighters can be obtained as low-percentage drops from opening stars or by converting them into shinies via a device on Chimera Island. Shinies can be obtained from the Fruit Merchant machine for purchase and earnings.

