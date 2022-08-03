Wisteria codes in Roblox: Free resets and rerolls (August 2022)

Players in Wisteria can use codes on Roblox to receive free breath and demon art resets. It's an excellent method for obtaining cost-free in-game items. Coupled with that, these codes will help explorers advance quickly through the game.

Based on the manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Wisteria will be a delight for fans of the series. As they progress through the game, one can use sophisticated fighting systems and breathing techniques to build distinctive attack patterns, finish missions and eliminate foes.

Players can fight demons as their favorite Demon Slayer character in Roblox Wisteria

Active codes in Roblox Wisteria

Here are the active codes in the game:

!BDAReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!BreathReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!DemonAppearance - Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!HairDrip - Redeem this code in the game to get the Hair and Eye Reroll

!HaoriReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!NichirinColor - Redeem this code in the game to get nichirin color reroll

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Wisteria

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

!10000WISHES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!1000FOLLOWS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color reset

!100KBDA - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!100KBreath - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!100KDEMONAPP - Redeem this code in the game to get a Demon Appearance reset

!20000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!2021Breath - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!2021DemonArt - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!25000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face, Eye, and Hair reroll

!30000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!80000LIKESDEMON - Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!80000LIKESHAORI - Redeem this code in the game to get a Slayer Haori Reset

!90000LIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Haori reroll

!BDAReroll - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reroll

!BDAReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!BreathReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!BreathReset - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!Christmas - Redeem this code in the game to get a Nichirin color/appearance reroll

!Demon80K - Redeem this code in the game to get a demon appearance reroll

!DemonAppearance - Redeem this code in the game to get an appearance reroll

!NICHIRIN80K - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

!SUBTOIBEMAINE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

!SUBTOINFERNASU - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon art reset

!SUBTOSAGEE - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!SUBTOVALEKIS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Face reroll

!TWEETBDA - Redeem this code in the game to get a Blood Demon Art reset

!TWEETBREATH - Redeem this code in the game to get a Breath reset

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Wisteria

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Anime adventures.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient, just like with all the other Roblox games.

After the game has fully launched, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Clicking on it is welcome from players.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the "Code here" page.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they enter the code.

More codes in Roblox Wisteria

Promoting the game is crucial since it encourages others to give it a shot. The game's developers are trying to make it better by including new levels and providing free stuff to attract more players.

For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, one can subscribe to the developers' official Twitter account or join their private discord server. The links can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far