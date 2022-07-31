Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Tokens, Boosts, and more (August 2022)

Players can get Tokens, Jewels, Boosts, and a variety of other items in the Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator. There isn't a set timetable for when codes will be released, but when they do, there will be a number of them accessible to Roblox players to use and gain an advantage over their rivals.

One of the most well-liked games for fans of bodybuilding, Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator has a sizable fanbase. Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator also gives players the chance to explore a number of islands and improve their talents.

Free codes help players get strong quickly in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Not a lot of free codes are available for this game for the month of August so far.

200KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Tokens

festiveboost - Redeem this code in the game to get 15-minute 2x Winter Token Boost

winterupdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 7.5K Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem any of these codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

The following codes do not work in the game anymore:

1.5K - Get 1,500 Tokens

100KFAVORITES - Get 2,500 Tokens

100KLIKES - Get 10,000 Tokens

100Kmembers - Get 5,000 Tokens

100M - Get 180-minute x2 Power Boost

10KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens

10Kplayers - Get 5,000 Tokens

10M - Get 3,500 Tokens

1250Tokens - Get 1,250 Tokens

150KLIKES - Get 15,000 Tokens

150MParty - Get three-hour 2x Luck Boost

15MVISITS - Get 3,500 Tokens

1KLikes - Get 1,350 Tokens

1M - Get 3,500 Tokens

1MMembers - Get 10,000 Tokens

20MVISITS - Get 3,500 Tokens

250Players - Get 999 Tokens

2MGROUP - Get 50,000 Tokens

300KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens

30KSupreme - Get 300,000 Gems

30MVISITS - Get 5,000 Tokens

350KFavorites - Get 3,500 Tokens

35KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens

400KFAVORITES - Get 4,000 Tokens

400KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens

40KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens

500kfavorites - Get 500,000 Gems

500likes - Get 1,000 Tokens

50KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens

50M - Get 5,050 Tokens

5KPLAYERS - Get 2,500 Tokens

600KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens

65M - Get 6,565 Tokens

750LikeTokens - Get 1,250 Tokens

75KLIKES - Get a free reward

85M - Get 8,585 Tokens

900KMEMBERS - Get a free reward

ALIEN - Get 500 Gems

Anubis - Get 5,000 Tokens

artifacts - Get 50,000 Gems

ASTRO - Get 5,000 Tokens

Azend - Get 1,000 Tokens

BOO - Get 3,313 Halloween tokens

BOUNTY - Get 500 Gems

BUFF - Get 5,000 Tokens

DRAGON - Get 5,000 Tokens

ELEMENTAL - Get 5,000 Tokens

Forgotten - Get 5,000 Tokens

FREEPOWER - Get a 60-minute x2 Power Boost

frostlord - Get 10,000 Tokens

FROSTOOTH - Get 30 minutes' x2 Luck Boost

Fusion2500 - Get 2,500 Tokens

GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE - Get 1,000 Tokens

GamingDan - Get 1,500 Tokens

gemupdate - Get 50,000 Gems

goals - Get 5,000 Tokens

HALLOWEEN - Get a free reward

HALLOWEENTOKENS - Get a free reward

happynewyear - Get 60 2x Winter Token Boost

HAUNTEDBOOST - Get a 5 minutes' 5x Halloween Token Boost

HolidayPass - Get 10,000 Tokens

ItzVexo - Get 1,500 Tokens

jakdnoob - Get 3,000 Tokens

jjd7 - Get 3,000 Tokens

Jojocraft - Get 1,500 Tokens

Joseph47 - Get 500 Tokens

JustHamNoTurkey - Get 3,000 Tokens

LASERVISION - Get 5,000 Tokens

LightDark - Get 5,000 Tokens

mehdiable - Get 2,500 Tokens

MOBILETOKENS - Get 5,000 Tokens

mrrhino - Get 1,000 Tokens

NINJA - Get 5,000 Tokens

OMNI - Get +30 minute x2 Luck Boost

OPLUCK - Get a 120-minute x2 Luck Boost

pieover - Get 3K Tokens

POSEIDON - Get 250 Gems

PRESENT1 - Get +5 x2 Golden Gift rewards

PRESENT2 - Get +15 minute x2 Santa rewards

PRESENT3 - Get +15 minute Free Festive Chests

QUESTS - Get 3,000 Tokens

Rainway - Get 3,000 Tokens

REAPER - Get a free reward

rektway - Get 3,000 Tokens

Rektway100K - Get 5,000 Tokens

Release - Get 1,000 Tokens

sciborg - Get 500 Gems

ServerSpecial - Get 1,500 Tokens

ShutdownTokens - Get 2,500 Tokens

SKY - Get 5,000 Tokens

space - Get 5,000 Tokens

SPOOKYPOWER - Get a free reward

Sub2Cookie - Get 3,000 Tokens

SUPERSECRETEARLYACCESSCODE - Get 1,111 Tokens

Tokens777 - Get 777 Tokens

TRANSFORM - Get 5,000 Tokens

TwitterTokens - Get 1,250 Tokens

ultrapower - Get two-hour 2x Power Boost

VEXR - Get 1,000 Tokens

VIPTOKENS - Get 5,000 Tokens

void - Get free Gems

WINTERBOOST - Get +3600 x2 Winter Token Boost

WINTERTOKENS - Get 15,000 Tokens

xbutterflies - Get 6,000 Tokens

XMASLUCK - Get 180-minute x2 Luck Boost

ZMLZGaming - Get 1,500 Tokens

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

In Super Power Fighting Simulator, redeeming codes is incredibly easy. The steps to do so are as follows:

Simply launch the game and search for the list button on the side of the screen. It is represented by an icon with three dots and lines on it.

When players click on it, a drop-down menu will appears, with one of the options labeled Codes.

To receive free items, copy any active code and paste it into the box.

Click Redeem.

The clicking of Redeem marks the end of the process, giving the gamer the reward associated with the code they entered.

