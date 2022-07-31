Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Tokens, Boosts, and more (August 2022)

Players can get Tokens, Jewels, Boosts, and a variety of other items in the Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator. There isn't a set timetable for when codes will be released, but when they do, there will be a number of them accessible to Roblox players to use and gain an advantage over their rivals.
One of the most well-liked games for fans of bodybuilding, Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator has a sizable fanbase. Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator also gives players the chance to explore a number of islands and improve their talents.
Free codes help players get strong quickly in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
Not a lot of free codes are available for this game for the month of August so far.
- 200KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get 20K Tokens
- festiveboost - Redeem this code in the game to get 15-minute 2x Winter Token Boost
- winterupdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 7.5K Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem any of these codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
The following codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1.5K - Get 1,500 Tokens
- 100KFAVORITES - Get 2,500 Tokens
- 100KLIKES - Get 10,000 Tokens
- 100Kmembers - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 100M - Get 180-minute x2 Power Boost
- 10KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 10Kplayers - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 10M - Get 3,500 Tokens
- 1250Tokens - Get 1,250 Tokens
- 150KLIKES - Get 15,000 Tokens
- 150MParty - Get three-hour 2x Luck Boost
- 15MVISITS - Get 3,500 Tokens
- 1KLikes - Get 1,350 Tokens
- 1M - Get 3,500 Tokens
- 1MMembers - Get 10,000 Tokens
- 20MVISITS - Get 3,500 Tokens
- 250Players - Get 999 Tokens
- 2MGROUP - Get 50,000 Tokens
- 300KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 30KSupreme - Get 300,000 Gems
- 30MVISITS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 350KFavorites - Get 3,500 Tokens
- 35KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 400KFAVORITES - Get 4,000 Tokens
- 400KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 40KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 500kfavorites - Get 500,000 Gems
- 500likes - Get 1,000 Tokens
- 50KLIKES - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 50M - Get 5,050 Tokens
- 5KPLAYERS - Get 2,500 Tokens
- 600KMEMBERS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- 65M - Get 6,565 Tokens
- 750LikeTokens - Get 1,250 Tokens
- 75KLIKES - Get a free reward
- 85M - Get 8,585 Tokens
- 900KMEMBERS - Get a free reward
- ALIEN - Get 500 Gems
- Anubis - Get 5,000 Tokens
- artifacts - Get 50,000 Gems
- ASTRO - Get 5,000 Tokens
- Azend - Get 1,000 Tokens
- BOO - Get 3,313 Halloween tokens
- BOUNTY - Get 500 Gems
- BUFF - Get 5,000 Tokens
- DRAGON - Get 5,000 Tokens
- ELEMENTAL - Get 5,000 Tokens
- Forgotten - Get 5,000 Tokens
- FREEPOWER - Get a 60-minute x2 Power Boost
- frostlord - Get 10,000 Tokens
- FROSTOOTH - Get 30 minutes' x2 Luck Boost
- Fusion2500 - Get 2,500 Tokens
- GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE - Get 1,000 Tokens
- GamingDan - Get 1,500 Tokens
- gemupdate - Get 50,000 Gems
- goals - Get 5,000 Tokens
- HALLOWEEN - Get a free reward
- HALLOWEENTOKENS - Get a free reward
- happynewyear - Get 60 2x Winter Token Boost
- HAUNTEDBOOST - Get a 5 minutes' 5x Halloween Token Boost
- HolidayPass - Get 10,000 Tokens
- ItzVexo - Get 1,500 Tokens
- jakdnoob - Get 3,000 Tokens
- jjd7 - Get 3,000 Tokens
- Jojocraft - Get 1,500 Tokens
- Joseph47 - Get 500 Tokens
- JustHamNoTurkey - Get 3,000 Tokens
- LASERVISION - Get 5,000 Tokens
- LightDark - Get 5,000 Tokens
- mehdiable - Get 2,500 Tokens
- MOBILETOKENS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- mrrhino - Get 1,000 Tokens
- NINJA - Get 5,000 Tokens
- OMNI - Get +30 minute x2 Luck Boost
- OPLUCK - Get a 120-minute x2 Luck Boost
- pieover - Get 3K Tokens
- POSEIDON - Get 250 Gems
- PRESENT1 - Get +5 x2 Golden Gift rewards
- PRESENT2 - Get +15 minute x2 Santa rewards
- PRESENT3 - Get +15 minute Free Festive Chests
- QUESTS - Get 3,000 Tokens
- Rainway - Get 3,000 Tokens
- REAPER - Get a free reward
- rektway - Get 3,000 Tokens
- Rektway100K - Get 5,000 Tokens
- Release - Get 1,000 Tokens
- sciborg - Get 500 Gems
- ServerSpecial - Get 1,500 Tokens
- ShutdownTokens - Get 2,500 Tokens
- SKY - Get 5,000 Tokens
- space - Get 5,000 Tokens
- SPOOKYPOWER - Get a free reward
- Sub2Cookie - Get 3,000 Tokens
- SUPERSECRETEARLYACCESSCODE - Get 1,111 Tokens
- Tokens777 - Get 777 Tokens
- TRANSFORM - Get 5,000 Tokens
- TwitterTokens - Get 1,250 Tokens
- ultrapower - Get two-hour 2x Power Boost
- VEXR - Get 1,000 Tokens
- VIPTOKENS - Get 5,000 Tokens
- void - Get free Gems
- WINTERBOOST - Get +3600 x2 Winter Token Boost
- WINTERTOKENS - Get 15,000 Tokens
- xbutterflies - Get 6,000 Tokens
- XMASLUCK - Get 180-minute x2 Luck Boost
- ZMLZGaming - Get 1,500 Tokens
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
In Super Power Fighting Simulator, redeeming codes is incredibly easy. The steps to do so are as follows:
- Simply launch the game and search for the list button on the side of the screen. It is represented by an icon with three dots and lines on it.
- When players click on it, a drop-down menu will appears, with one of the options labeled Codes.
- To receive free items, copy any active code and paste it into the box.
- Click Redeem.
The clicking of Redeem marks the end of the process, giving the gamer the reward associated with the code they entered.