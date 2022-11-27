My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free spins (November 2022)

Roblox My Hero Mania codes can be redeemed by players to get normal, rare, or epic spins. The title is inspired by My Hero Academia and features Shoto Todoroki and Izuku Midoriya. They need to find the most compatible Quirks to exhibit their true power in this game. Players will need a lot of spins to help them in their quest.
To get spins, they can either spend Robux or use free codes that the developers offer whenever the game hits a milestone. Here are the active and inactive codes for the month of November, through which gamers can get valuable resources without spending any money.
Redeem free codes in Roblox My Hero Mania to get all types of spins
Working codes in Roblox My Hero Mania (November)
Below are the active Roblox codes for the game:
- 360kgoal - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 spins
- 370klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one epic spin
- 380kCODE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 free spins
- season6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15 free spins
- thank350k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 free spins
- turkey22 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins, one rare spin, and one epic spin
Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania (November 2022)
Although the developers did not mention an expiry date for many of the codes offered below, they've stopped working. Here is a list of all the inactive codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- 110kcodeyay - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins
- 160ktux - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins
- 210kCODE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins
- 230kcode! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins
- 240kCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive seven spins
- 260ktime - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive eight spins
- 270kREAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive nine spins
- 280kLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins
- 70kalready - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two spins
- 80kcode! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins
- big130k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins
- goal200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 free spins
- its90k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive six spins
- letsgo150k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins
- likereward1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two spins
- newupdate! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 free spins
- plus120k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive four free spins
- the100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins
- the250k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive spins
- theultra190k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free spins
- ultra140k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins
- zi170k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free spins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox My Hero Mania:
- Start the Roblox game and press the M key to access the menu.
- Look for the Code section and enter any active code in the text box.
- There's no need to hit Submit or Confirm; valid codes will be automatically redeemed.
If a code does not work the first time, players should restart the game and try using it again.