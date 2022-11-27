My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free spins (November 2022)

Roblox My Hero Mania codes can be redeemed by players to get normal, rare, or epic spins. The title is inspired by My Hero Academia and features Shoto Todoroki and Izuku Midoriya. They need to find the most compatible Quirks to exhibit their true power in this game. Players will need a lot of spins to help them in their quest.

To get spins, they can either spend Robux or use free codes that the developers offer whenever the game hits a milestone. Here are the active and inactive codes for the month of November, through which gamers can get valuable resources without spending any money.

Redeem free codes in Roblox My Hero Mania to get all types of spins

Working codes in Roblox My Hero Mania (November)

Below are the active Roblox codes for the game:

360kgoal - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 spins

370klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive one epic spin

380kCODE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 free spins

season6 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15 free spins

thank350k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13 free spins

turkey22 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins, one rare spin, and one epic spin

Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania (November 2022)

Although the developers did not mention an expiry date for many of the codes offered below, they've stopped working. Here is a list of all the inactive codes that do not work in the game anymore:

110kcodeyay - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins

160ktux - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins

210kCODE! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins

230kcode! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins

240kCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive seven spins

260ktime - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive eight spins

270kREAL - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive nine spins

280kLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins

70kalready - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two spins

80kcode! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five spins

big130k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins

goal200k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 free spins

its90k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive six spins

letsgo150k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins

likereward1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive two spins

newupdate! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 free spins

plus120k! - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive four free spins

the100k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 spins

the250k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive spins

theultra190k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free spins

ultra140k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive five free spins

zi170k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive free spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Roblox My Hero Mania:

Start the Roblox game and press the M key to access the menu.

Look for the Code section and enter any active code in the text box.

There's no need to hit Submit or Confirm; valid codes will be automatically redeemed.

If a code does not work the first time, players should restart the game and try using it again.

