Reaper 2 codes in Roblox: Free cash, reroll, and more (November 2022)

Inspired by the famous anime Bleach, Roblox Reaper 2 allows one to play as a tortured spirit or a soul reaper. Players need to work on their characters by training them and completing dangerous missions. During training, they can use free Roblox codes to reroll the avatar's race and reset abilities. Some codes provide in-game cash, which is extremely helpful in upgrading weapons.

Due to the game's popularity, millions of players visit it every day. In fact, it has seen 82.6 million visits so far. Furthermore, the game boasts 117k likes, while 246,557 players have added it to their list of favorite games.

Codes in Roblox Reaper 2 for extra in-game cash and useful rewards

Active codes in Roblox Reaper 2

The developers don't post expiry dates for active Roblox codes. Hence, players should redeem them quickly.

100KLIKESPATCH - Can be redeemed for a new skin and 10,000 cash

AURAKENANDTVLUPDATE - Can be redeemed for a Secondary reroll

Bcash11 - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

bugfixes00 - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

cashDAY - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

DAVIDBAZOOKA - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

DELAY1 - Can be redeemed for free rewards

FINALLYUPDATEB - Can be redeemed for 25,000 cash

[email protected] - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

FULLBRINGHYPE - Can be redeemed for Race reroll

GIBNEWSWORD - Can be redeemed for reroll to Zanpakuto model

GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 - Can be redeemed for Prestige Buff Reset

HEBACK - Can be redeemed for Secondary reroll

JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU - Can be redeemed for a Skill point and Nodes Reset

KUCHILOARROGANTE - Can be redeemed for 25,000 cash

NEWFB?1 - Can be redeemed for Secondary reroll

PRAYFORZENOKEI - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

QUINCYBIGSWORD - Can be redeemed for a Quincy Saber reroll

QUINCYGUNS - Can be redeemed for a Quincy Bow reroll

RANDOM3 - Can be redeemed for 30,000 cash

RANDOM - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

RANDOMV2 - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ - Can be redeemed for a Zanpakuto reroll

READYFORSHUNKO - Can be redeemed for Secondary reroll

READYFORTRUEVASTO - Can be redeemed for Race reroll

REALDANGAl24 - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

REEEEEEEE - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

REIATSUFINE - Can be redeemed for a Reiatsu color reroll

REIATSUFINEV2 - Can be redeemed for a Reiatsu color reroll

REIATSUFINEV3 - Can be redeemed for a Reiatsu color reroll

rerollGOODBYE1 - Can be redeemed for Race reroll

ROBLOXDOWN - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

SHEESHGOTHACKED - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

SPRESETFORFIXES - Can be redeemed for a Skill point and Nodes reset

SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

SUNDAYFUNDAY - Can be redeemed for free rewards

SupaSupriseNight - Can be redeemed for 25,000 cash

SUPRISEcash20K - Can be redeemed for 20,000 cash

TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE - Can be redeemed for 2x cash for one day

THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE - Can be redeemed for 25,000 cash

THANKYOUFORSTAYING - Can be redeemed for 20,000 cash

UPDTBALANCE1 - Can be redeemed for free rewards

WAVE1 - Can be redeemed for a Secondary reroll

WEAPOLOGIZE - Can be redeemed for a Secondary reroll

WHATSHALLIGET - Can be redeemed for SP Reset

YAKRUSISGONE1 - Can be redeemed for cash

YOUASKED4DELIVERY - Can be redeemed for SP Reset

Zen1- Can be redeemed to reroll the avatar's race

Zen2- Can be redeemed for the avatar's race

If players are unsure on how to redeem them, the detailed steps are mentioned down below.

Expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2

Players can check the list of expired codes below here to save time:

100kMembers - Can be redeemed to code for a secondary reset

APOLOGIES - Can be redeemed for a secondary reroll and cash

BASH11 - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

BIGBOOMERBALANCE - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

DxLikesMen - Can be redeemed for a secondary reroll

DxWasHere - Can be redeemed for a race reroll

FollowZenokei - Can be redeemed for a secondary reroll

FULLBRINGERS - Can be redeemed for a free reward

Maskreset - Can be redeemed to to reset points

NEWBANKAI - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

NEWBANKAI2 - Can be redeemed for cash

NEWVOL - Can be redeemed for 5,000 cash

Nozacash - Can be redeemed for 15,000 cash

NozaCrazy - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

Nozareset - Can be redeemed for a stat point reset

OPTIMUMPRIDE - Can be redeemed for free rewards

PrideMonthYass - Can be redeemed for a secondary reroll

raceROLLERR - Can be redeemed for a race reroll

Sorry1 - Can be redeemed for 15,000 cash

Sorry2 - Can be redeemed for 15,000 cash

SubZenokei - Can be redeemed for a secondary reroll

THANKYOU - Can be redeemed for free rewards

Vizardcash - Can be redeemed for 15,000 cash

VizardTimes - Can be redeemed for 10,000 cash

VizarReaction - Can be redeemed for a race reroll

ZenokeiWasHere - Can be redeemed for a race reroll

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Reaper 2

The codes can be enjoyed by both new players and veterans. Follow these easy steps to redeem them in the game:

Start Roblox Reaper 2.

Press M to launch the menu options.

Look for the Codes option.

In the text box, enter an active.

Hit Submit to receive the credits.

While the process remains easy, players can face challenges if they type in the code. It's best to copy and paste it for a seamless process.

