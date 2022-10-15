Collect All Pets! codes in Roblox: Free boosts and gold (October 2022)

TwoZoos created Roblox Collect All Pets! on February 20, 2022. Since its launch, the game has received over 65.5 million visits from players and 76 thousand likes. This title is similar to Adopt me!, where one hatches eggs and collects the strongest pets by completing quests.

In this title, players can use the free Roblox codes offered by the developers to get extra gold, which is the in-game currency. Furthermore, Roblox users can also get boosts that help in the acquisition of additional gold. By avoiding spending Robux at the beginning of the game, players can give themselves an advantage.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!

Active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Collect All Pets!:

4815162342 - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

Amebas - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

AndIThinkToMyself - Redeem for 73 minutes of 2x gold

ArcticMoon - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

Brrrrr - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

BurgersAndFries - Redeem for 76 minutes of 2x gold

Buttertom_1m - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost

Chocolatemilk - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Click - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

CommonLoon - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

ConcaveForward - Redeem for a one-hour 2x gold boost

CrazyDiamond - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

DuneBuggy - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

eaglenight222 - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Electromagnetism - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

FastTyper - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

FewAndFarBetween - Redeem for four hours of 2x gold

FFR - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

FinalForm - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

FirstCodeEver - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

FiveNewCodes - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

FourCrystals - Redeem for a six-hour 2x gold boost

FromTheMachine - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost

FusionIndy - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

GenAutoCalc - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Glitteringgold - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Groupie - Redeem for x2 gold boost for two hours

IfYouAintFirst - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

ImFlying - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

InfiniteLoop - Redeem for 67 minutes of 2x gold

ItsTheGrotto - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

KlausWasHere - Redeem for two hours of 2x gold

LookOut - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Massproduction - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Meerkat - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Metallic - Redeem for eight hours of 2x gold

Mountin - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

MrPocket - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

MusketeersAndAmigos - Redeem for 84 minutes of 2x gold

NotEnoughDrops - Redeem for four hours of 2x gold

Ocean - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

OneOutOfEight - Redeem for 77 minutes of 2x gold

OneZero - Redeem for 69 minutes of 2x gold

Orion - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

OverEasy - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

Plasmatic_void - Redeem for two hours of 2 gold boosts

ProsperousGrounds - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

SeasonsAndAMovie - Redeem for 76 minutes of 2x gold

SecretCodeWasHere - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

Shinier - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

shipwrecked - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

SpeedPlayzTree - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Stadium - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

SticksAndStonesAndLevers - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

StrobeLight - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost

Sub2PHMittens - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Taikatalvi - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour

TheGreatCodeInTheSky - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

ThingsThatHaveWaves - Redeem for a four-hour 2x gold boost

ToPointOh - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost

TreeSauce - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Unihorns - Redeem for a 2x gold boost

Expired codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

Click - x2 gold boost for one hour

DuelingDragons - Four hours of 2x gold

Erdentempel - x2 gold boost for one hour

FewAndFarBetween - Four hours of 2x gold

HorseWithNoName - x2 gold boost for one hour

ItsAChicken - 2x gold boost

MemoryLeak - x2 gold boost for two hours

NewCode - 2x gold boost

PillarsOfCreation - 2x gold boost

TillFjalls - 2x gold boost

TooManyDrops - Two hours of 2x gold

TooMuchBalanceChanges - Four hours of 2x gold boost

WhoLetTheDogsOut - A boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Collect All Pets!:

Start the game.

Enter the game world and click on the Tag button.

In the pop-up window, copy and paste an active code from the list provided in this article.

Click on Submit, and the rewards will be credited instantly.

Players should restart the Roblox game if a free code does not work the first time. Doing this will change the server, increasing the chances of a successful redemption.

