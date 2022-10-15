Collect All Pets! codes in Roblox: Free boosts and gold (October 2022)

TwoZoos created Roblox Collect All Pets! on February 20, 2022. Since its launch, the game has received over 65.5 million visits from players and 76 thousand likes. This title is similar to Adopt me!, where one hatches eggs and collects the strongest pets by completing quests.
In this title, players can use the free Roblox codes offered by the developers to get extra gold, which is the in-game currency. Furthermore, Roblox users can also get boosts that help in the acquisition of additional gold. By avoiding spending Robux at the beginning of the game, players can give themselves an advantage.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!
Active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Collect All Pets!:
- 4815162342 - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- Amebas - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- AndIThinkToMyself - Redeem for 73 minutes of 2x gold
- ArcticMoon - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- Brrrrr - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- BurgersAndFries - Redeem for 76 minutes of 2x gold
- Buttertom_1m - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost
- Chocolatemilk - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Click - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- CommonLoon - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- ConcaveForward - Redeem for a one-hour 2x gold boost
- CrazyDiamond - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- DuneBuggy - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- eaglenight222 - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Electromagnetism - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- FastTyper - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- FewAndFarBetween - Redeem for four hours of 2x gold
- FFR - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- FinalForm - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- FirstCodeEver - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- FiveNewCodes - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- FourCrystals - Redeem for a six-hour 2x gold boost
- FromTheMachine - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost
- FusionIndy - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- GenAutoCalc - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Glitteringgold - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Groupie - Redeem for x2 gold boost for two hours
- IfYouAintFirst - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- ImFlying - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- InfiniteLoop - Redeem for 67 minutes of 2x gold
- ItsTheGrotto - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- KlausWasHere - Redeem for two hours of 2x gold
- LookOut - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Massproduction - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Meerkat - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Metallic - Redeem for eight hours of 2x gold
- Mountin - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- MrPocket - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- MusketeersAndAmigos - Redeem for 84 minutes of 2x gold
- NotEnoughDrops - Redeem for four hours of 2x gold
- Ocean - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- OneOutOfEight - Redeem for 77 minutes of 2x gold
- OneZero - Redeem for 69 minutes of 2x gold
- Orion - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- OverEasy - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- Plasmatic_void - Redeem for two hours of 2 gold boosts
- ProsperousGrounds - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- SeasonsAndAMovie - Redeem for 76 minutes of 2x gold
- SecretCodeWasHere - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- Shinier - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- shipwrecked - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- SpeedPlayzTree - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Stadium - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- SticksAndStonesAndLevers - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- StrobeLight - Redeem for a two-hour 2x gold boost
- Sub2PHMittens - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Taikatalvi - Redeem for x2 gold boost for one hour
- TheGreatCodeInTheSky - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- ThingsThatHaveWaves - Redeem for a four-hour 2x gold boost
- ToPointOh - Redeem for a three-hour 2x gold boost
- TreeSauce - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
- Unihorns - Redeem for a 2x gold boost
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in a later part of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- Click - x2 gold boost for one hour
- DuelingDragons - Four hours of 2x gold
- Erdentempel - x2 gold boost for one hour
- FewAndFarBetween - Four hours of 2x gold
- HorseWithNoName - x2 gold boost for one hour
- ItsAChicken - 2x gold boost
- MemoryLeak - x2 gold boost for two hours
- NewCode - 2x gold boost
- PillarsOfCreation - 2x gold boost
- TillFjalls - 2x gold boost
- TooManyDrops - Two hours of 2x gold
- TooMuchBalanceChanges - Four hours of 2x gold boost
- WhoLetTheDogsOut - A boost
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Collect All Pets!
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Collect All Pets!:
- Start the game.
- Enter the game world and click on the Tag button.
- In the pop-up window, copy and paste an active code from the list provided in this article.
- Click on Submit, and the rewards will be credited instantly.
Players should restart the Roblox game if a free code does not work the first time. Doing this will change the server, increasing the chances of a successful redemption.